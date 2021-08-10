PRESS RELEASE : CEWE with a slight improvement in -2

Turnover EUR m. 3.1 3.7 1.5 1.9 EBIT EUR m. -0.3 -0.4 -0.1 -0.3 CEWE Group Unit H1 2020 H1 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Turnover EUR m. 277.0 262.6 130.6 116.7 EBIT EUR m. 1.0 2.1 -1.0 -6.4 Total one-off effects EUR m. -5.6 -2.2 -4.4 -1.1 EBIT before special effects EUR m. 6.6 4.3 3.4 -5.3 EBT EUR m. 0.5 1.5 -1.2 -6.8

Rounding differences may occur. Deviations have all been calculated at the exact values.

Notes to the "Earnings by Business Segment" chart (1) Photofinishing: Production and sale of photo products such as the CEWE PHOTO BOOK, calendars, greeting cards, wall art and individual (analogue and digital) photos as well as other photo products (2) Retail: Trading in photo hardware, such as cameras and lenses, in Norway, Sweden, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia (3) Commercial Online-Print: Production and sale of commercial print products in the online printing portals of SAXOPRINT, viaprinto and LASERLINE Should you have any queries, please contact: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA, Axel Weber (Investor Relations) Tel.: 0441 / 404 - 2288, Fax: 0441 / 404 - 421, Email: IR@cewe.de

Financial schedule (insofar as already scheduled) 09.09.2021 2021 Dr. Kalliwoda Conference Madrid/Barcelona 21.09.2021 2021 Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference 23.09.2021 2021 Baader Investment Conference 12.11.2021 Q3 2021 Interim communication and press release on Q3 2021 22.11.2021 German Equity Forum 06.01.2022 2022 Lyon ODDO BHF Forum 19.01.2022 2022 UniCredit Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference About CEWE: The CEWE Group is Europe's leading photo service and online printing supplier.

From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with more than six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, WhiteWall and Cheerz - and from many leading retailers in Europe. Concerning their personal photos, they are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs and they trust the company with more than 2.3 billion photos every year.

The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market, which is still a new market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.

The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. An example of this is the climate-neutral process used to produce all the CEWE brand-name products.

The CEWE Group has a staff of 4,000 employees and operates in 21 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX. More information is available at company.cewe.de. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

