    CWC   DE0005403901

CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA

(CWC)
PRESS RELEASE : CEWE with a slight improvement in earnings at mid-year

08/10/2021 | 01:01am EDT
DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results 
CEWE with a slight improvement in earnings at mid-year 
2021-08-10 / 07:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
CEWE with a slight improvement in earnings at mid-year 
  . H1 EBIT rises to 2.1 million euros (H1 2020: 1.0 million euros), turnover reaches 262.6 million euros (H1 2020: 
    277.0 million euros) 
  . As expected, the previous year's coronavirus-related extraordinary development in photofinishing is not repeated 
  . Commercial Online-Print and Retail significantly improve earnings 
  . Management confirms outlook for 2021 
Oldenburg, 10 August 2021. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has ended the first half-year period of 
2021 with a slight improvement in earnings: Operative earnings before tax and interest (EBIT) increased by 1.1 million 
euros to 2.1 million euros (H1 2020: 1.0 million euros). Group turnover, at 262.6 million euros, fell 5.2% short of the 
turnover generated in the same period of the previous year (H1 2020: 277.0 million euros). As expected, the 
coronavirus-related extraordinary development in the core business segment of photofinishing seen in the previous year 
was not repeated; on the contrary, the current easing of coronavirus restrictions dampened demand, with H1 2021 sales 
in the photofinishing business segment declining slightly by 3.0% to 218.5 million euros (H1 2020: 225.3 million 
euros), while the photofinishing EBIT reached 4.1 million euros (H1 2020: 8.4 million euros). The business segment 
Commercial Online-Print is benefiting from the recovery in business life due to the easing of coronavirus regulations 
and contributed considerably to consolidated earnings: EBIT achieved in commercial online printing improved in the 
first six months of 2021 by 2.6 million euros to -0.8 million euros (H1 2020: -3.4 million euros). Retailing also 
improved its earnings by 2.9 million euros, to EBIT in the amount of -0.7 million euros (H1 2020: -3.7 million euros) 
since non-recurring costs to be borne for the optimisation of stores in the previous year were no longer incurred. CEWE 
key balance sheet figures, traditionally extremely sound, continued to improve: the equity ratio increased to 59.8%, 
the total amount of capital employed returned an excellent 20.3% (ROCE). 
Switch from coronavirus lockdown to coronavirus easing 
influences demand for photofinishing products 
In the business segment of photofinishing, the pandemic-related switch from lockdown in Q1 2021 to easing in Q2 2021 
once again showed its impact on the development of demand: while CEWE, during the lockdown imposed in Q1 2021, still 
benefited from consumers having to stay at home in contrast to the (non-coronavirus) first quarter of the previous 
year, the effect was reversed in Q2 2021. At the beginning of the first lockdown in Q2 of the previous year, a 
particularly large number of people used the newly-gained time at home to order photo products or to catch up with 
photo projects, frequently those involving older pictures. This year, the opposite effect occurred at this time: with 
the easing of coronavirus regulations, people once again undertook more of the activities that had not been possible 
during lockdown. This resulted in a slight decline in sales overall in the first six months of 2021, by 3.0% to 218.5 
million euros (H1 2020: 225.3 million euros), while the photofinishing EBIT reached 4.1 million euros (H1 2020: 8.4 
million euros). "The development has not surprised us, we expected this to happen. Many people used the time they had 
during lockdown to order photo products online; now they are sooner enjoying the liberties they have regained for 
activities outside their own four walls. We are quite confident that this will have resulted in many attractive motifs 
and pictures for coming CEWE photo products in the second half of the year, including photo gift articles for 
Christmas," says Dr. Christian Friege, Chairman of the CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Board of Management. Another reason to 
be optimistic: in spite of the slight decline in sales, the trend towards high-quality photo products continues. In H1 
2021, turnover per photo rose by 6.0% to 24.54 eurocents (H1 2020: 23.15 eurocents). 
CEWE Photo Award is once again the biggest photo competition in the world 
With a record number of entries - 606,289 photos sent in from more than 170 countries - the CEWE Photo Award with its 
motto of "Our World is Beautiful" is once again the biggest photographic competition in the world. In September a 
top-class international jury headed by renowned French photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand as jury president will choose 
the overall winner during a gala event in Berlin. As part of the photographic competition, CEWE will be donating 10 
cents to SOS Children's Villages International for every photo sent in. 
Three TIPA World Awards for the CEWE Group 
The CEWE Group recently won as many as three Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) World Awards. TIPA World Awards 
are among the most prestigious awards in the industry. With its A2 Gold Edition photo calendar, CEWE was crowned "Best 
Photo Service Worldwide" and also came in first in the "Best Retail Finishing System Worldwide" category with its CEWE 
Photo Centre. WhiteWall added to the awards with the TIPA World Award for the WhiteWall RoomView function. With the 
prizes won so far, the CEWE Group now has altogether ten TIPA World Awards. 
Commercial Online-Print improves earnings by 2.6 million euros 
Even if the second quarter showed itself to be significantly improved for commercial online printing with turnover 
increasing by more than 25%, the first half-year period of 2021 was still perceptibly influenced by the coronavirus. 
Turnover in this period declined overall by 20.8% to 26.5 million euros (H1 2020: 33.4 million euros). Following the 
end of lockdown, there is hope in the perceivable normalisation of economic development which is also once again 
resulting in a rise in demand for printed advertising material. An optimised production and cost structure in 
commercial online printing had a positive effect on earnings in the business segment in spite of a difficult sales 
situation, with EBIT improving by 2.6 million euros to -0.8 million euros in the first six months of 2021 (H1 2020: 
-3.4 million euros). "The figures for the second quarter allow one to conclude that the business segment has possibly 
overcome the worst of the coronavirus impact, with chances of a sound income if demand continues to rise," Friege also 
points out. 
Elimination of non-recurring costs for optimisation of the store structure 
results in an improvement in CEWE Retail earnings 
The positive effects of coronavirus easing are also apparent in the business segment of retailing: "In the second 
quarter we generated almost the same turnover as in the previous year with altogether 40 fewer stores. This has been 
confirmed to us as we focus on photofinishing and online business as well as on the associated reduction in our network 
of stores," says Christian Friege. In the first half year of 2021 as a whole, turnover at 13.8 million euros is 8.3% 
lower than that of the same period of the previous year (H1 2020: 15.1 million euros). In the previous year, 1.7 
million euros in restructuring provisions and 1.5 million euros in allowances for inventories of stocks were still 
accrued for the optimisation of the store structure which has now been implemented. The EBIT for the business segment 
of retailing clearly improved in the first six months of 2021, by 2.9 million euros to -0.7 million euros (H1 2020: 
-3.7 million euros). 
Outlook for 2021 confirmed 
The CEWE management sees itself confirmed in its declared 2021 targets by the results returned for the first half-year 
period, and is sticking to its outlook for 2021: Group turnover should reach a figure in the range of 710 to 770 
million euros. Group EBIT is expected to be in a corridor of 72 to 84 million euros in 2021, EBT in the range of 70 to 
82 million euros, and after tax earnings between 48 and 56 million euros. With the Christmas business, the fourth 
quarter of a year remains by far the most important quarter. The targets for the 2021 financial year are roughly 
expected and the range reflects the uncertainty that is currently arising from the general corona situation and its 
potential effects on CEWE's business development. 
An overview of 2021 H1 and Q2 results 
CEWE business segments                          Unit       H1 2020 H1 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021 
(1) Photofinishing 
Photos                                        m. photos     973.4   890.7   465.3   370.6 
CEWE PHOTOBOOK                             in thous. units  2,732   2,235   1,369    902 
Turnover                                       EUR m.       225.3   218.5   110.6   93.6 
EBIT                                           EUR m.        8.4     4.1     5.1    -5.7 
Purchase price allocation effects              EUR m.       -2.2    -2.1    -1.1    -1.0 
EBIT before special effects                    EUR m.       10.6     6.2     6.2    -4.6 
(2) Retail 
Turnover                                       EUR m.       15.1    13.8     7.6     7.6 
EBIT                                           EUR m.       -3.7    -0.7    -3.2    -0.3 
Restructuring costs for store optimisation     EUR m.       -1.7      -     -1.7      - 
Allowances for inventories of stocks           EUR m.       -1.5      -     -1.5      - 
EBIT before special effects                    EUR m.       -0.5    -0.7     0.0    -0.3 
(3) Commercial Online-Print 
Turnover                                       EUR m.       33.4    26.5    10.9    13.7 
EBIT                                           EUR m.       -3.4    -0.8    -2.8    -0.2 
Purchase price allocation effects              EUR m.       -0.2    -0.1    -0.1    -0.1 
EBIT before special effects                    EUR m.       -3.2    -0.7    -2.7    -0.1 
(3) Other

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

