Photo services leader Cewe raises dividend again

OLDENBURG (dpa-AFX) - Shareholders of photo services provider Cewe can look forward to the 14th dividend increase in a row. For 2022, the distribution per share is to increase by 10 cents to 2.45 euros compared to the previous year, CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA, which is listed on the SDax, announced in Oldenburg on Monday.

In the past year, the company had increased its sales by seven percent to 741 million euros and its operating profit (Ebit) by just under five percent to 75.6 million euros, according to preliminary figures. Cewe plans to present the complete figures on March 30./stw/jha/