  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWC   DE0005403901

CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA

(CWC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:30:00 2023-03-13 pm EDT
91.20 EUR   -1.83%
10:30aCewe Stiftung & Co. Kgaa : CEWE planning its fourteenth consecutive dividend increase
EQ
03/01Cewe : Dr. Rolf Hollander declares the end of his membership in the Board of Trustees
EQ
03/01Internal power struggle at Cewe ends - Chairman of the Board of Trustees Rolf Hollander leaves
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Photo services leader Cewe raises dividend again

03/13/2023 | 11:43am EDT
OLDENBURG (dpa-AFX) - Shareholders of photo services provider Cewe can look forward to the 14th dividend increase in a row. For 2022, the distribution per share is to increase by 10 cents to 2.45 euros compared to the previous year, CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA, which is listed on the SDax, announced in Oldenburg on Monday.

In the past year, the company had increased its sales by seven percent to 741 million euros and its operating profit (Ebit) by just under five percent to 75.6 million euros, according to preliminary figures. Cewe plans to present the complete figures on March 30./stw/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA -1.18% 91.8 Delayed Quote.4.74%
SDAX -1.96% 13017.12 Delayed Quote.11.34%
Financials
Sales 2022 734 M 783 M 783 M
Net income 2022 49,4 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
Net cash 2022 42,4 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 656 M 699 M 699 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 92,90 €
Average target price 116,40 €
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Friege Chairman-Management Board
Olaf Holzkämper Head-Finance & Controlling
Frank Zweigle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reiner Fageth Head-Technology, Research & Development
Christiane Hipp Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA4.74%699
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.48.30%7 737
TOPPAN INC.41.61%6 691
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.4.98%1 599
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.3.72%1 187
CIMPRESS PLC22.82%890