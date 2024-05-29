Ceylon Beverage Holdings PLC

Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the Year ended

31 st March 2024

CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC

Review

The economic pressures continued during the quarter under review, with excise taxes increasing by 14% in January 24, which was on top of a 20% duty hike in July 2023 for the 23/24 financial year. VAT was also higher by 3% vs prior year quarter. The escalation in price of alcoholic beverages has brought further pressure to consumers who have seen a rapid deterioration of their disposable income which has led to the widespread availability of illicit products. Consequently, LION volumes declined for the full year.

The Government and regulator must take this into consideration and provide price stability for the industry to recover, if this level of excise increases continue, Government revenue will be impacted due to lower volumes. In order to support consumer affordability, the launch of the 500ml returnable bottles from Lion Strong and Carlsberg Special Brew at lower price threshold was an attempt to minimize consumers downtrading to illicit product.

Cost saving initiatives were a central focus to offset the adverse impacts of tax hikes on the Group's profitability. However, there is a limit to cost reduction before quality and other critical elements are impacted. The outlook for 24/25 is in keeping with 23/24 - volume and margin pressure. In addition to an excise duty hike in January 2025, we expect there to be a margin headwind in the event of a Rupee depreciation in the second half of the financial year. Furthermore, national elections in the second half of the year will also increase uncertainty. Total taxes paid to the Government during the fiscal year amounted to Rs. 75.1 Bn.

CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS AT 31ST MARCH 2024

Mr. D. A. Cabraal (Chairman)

Mr. H. Selvanathan (Deputy Chairman)

Mr. M. Selvanathan

Mr. R. H. Meewakkala (CEO/Director)

Mr. D. C. R. Gunawardena

Mr. S. Clini

Mrs. S. J. F. Evans

CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Company

Group

As at

31st March 2024

31st March 2023

31st March 2024

31st March 2023

In Rs.'000s

(Audited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

-

-

27,161,069

22,996,451

Investment properties

815,200

810,200

815,200

810,200

Right of use assets

-

-

223,969

209,947

Intangible assets

-

-

768,925

458,843

Deferred tax assets

-

-

46,716

26,378

Investment in subsidiaries

2,128,583

2,060,084

-

-

Total non-current assets

2,943,783

2,870,284

29,015,879

24,501,819

Current assets

Inventories

-

-

9,123,121

7,451,345

Trade and other receivables

31,147

7,614

6,022,460

5,530,902

Amounts due from related companies

121,669

175,000

-

-

Current tax assets

-

-

-

639

Cash and cash equivalents

42,877

20,368

12,571,174

11,348,046

Total current assets

195,693

202,982

27,716,755

24,330,932

Total assets

3,139,476

3,073,266

56,732,634

48,832,751

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated capital

533,384

533,384

533,384

533,384

Capital reserves

19,924

19,924

1,491,952

1,103,358

Revenue reserves

1,742,907

1,352,682

12,591,143

10,345,024

Translation reserve

-

-

(3,660)

-

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

2,296,215

1,905,990

14,612,819

11,981,766

Non controlling interest

-

-

13,178,793

11,090,491

Total equity

2,296,215

1,905,990

27,791,612

23,072,257

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

-

-

1,373,569

1,924,442

Lease liabilities (Note 5)

-

-

233,800

216,501

Employee benefits

-

-

293,935

257,730

Deferred tax liabilities

145,182

143,682

6,581,796

5,687,986

Total non- current liabilities

145,182

143,682

8,483,100

8,086,659

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

36,383

27,968

4,567,905

4,829,899

Amounts due to related companies

438,811

372,791

123,606

76,041

Refundable deposits

-

-

2,996,694

2,742,490

Current tax liabilities

30,930

75,051

6,918,504

2,855,295

Loans and borrowings

-

400,000

3,219,699

5,080,158

Lease liabilities (Note 5)

-

-

44,166

45,054

Bank overdraft

191,955

147,784

2,587,348

2,044,898

Total current liabilities

698,079

1,023,594

20,457,922

17,673,835

Total liabilities

843,261

1,167,276

28,941,022

25,760,494

Total equity and liabilities

3,139,476

3,073,266

56,732,634

48,832,751

Net assets per ordinary share (Rs.)

109.41

90.81

696.25

570.89

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

(Sgd.)

J.N. Goonaratne Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Approved and signed on behalf of the Managers

Approved and signed on behalf of the Board

(Sgd.)

(Sgd.)

(Sgd.)

V. R. Wijesinghe

M.Selvanathan

R.H. Meewakkala

Director

Director

Director

Carsons Management Services (Private) Ltd.

28th May 2024

CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

As at

31-Mar-24

31-Mar-23

Change %

31-Mar-24

31-Mar-23

Change %

In Rs.'000s

(Audited)

Revenue

47,531

47,357

0

2,291,762

1,491,410

54

Cost of sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gross profit

47,531

47,357

0

2,291,762

1,491,410

54

Net gains arising from changes in fair value of investment properties

5,000

163,100

-

5,000

163,100

-

52,531

210,457

(75)

2,296,762

1,654,510

39

Administrative expenses

(7,101)

(17,577)

(60)

(34,637)

(34,363)

1

Reversal/(provision) of impairment for intercompany receivable

-

(44,403)

-

44,403

(44,403)

-

Provision of impairment for investments in subsidiaries

(22,047)

(175,000)

-

(66,450)

(175,000)

-

Profit Before Finance Cost

23,383

(26,523)

(188)

2,240,078

1,400,744

60

Finance income

3,695

12,599

(71)

33,173

39,833

(17)

Finance costs

(19,487)

(29,087)

(33)

(115,050)

(97,124)

18

Net finance costs

(15,792)

(16,488)

(4)

(81,877)

(57,291)

43

Profit before taxation

7,591

(43,011)

(118)

2,158,201

1,343,453

61

Income tax expenses

(13,702)

(8,782)

56

(61,553)

(228,781)

(73)

Deferred taxation

(1,500)

(48,930)

-

(1,500)

(112,098)

-

Profit after taxation

(7,611)

(100,723)

(92)

2,095,148

1,002,574

109

Earnings per ordinary share (Rs.)

(0.36)

(4.80)

99.83

47.77

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - GROUP

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

As at

31-Mar-24

31-Mar-23

Change %

31-Mar-24

31-Mar-23

Change %

In Rs.'000s

(Audited)

Revenue

31,353,304

25,244,610

24

111,930,270

96,938,522

15

Cost of sales

(23,695,937)

(19,210,882)

23

(84,863,456)

(73,755,671)

15

Gross profit

7,657,367

6,033,728

27

27,066,814

23,182,851

17

Net gains arising from changes in fair value of investment properties

5,000

163,100

-

5,000

163,100

-

Other income

110,248

76,956

43

530,383

304,414

74

7,772,615

6,273,784

24

27,602,197

23,650,365

17

Distribution expenses

(2,353,988)

(1,887,549)

25

(7,513,637)

(6,017,299)

25

Administrative expenses

(1,298,026)

(987,761)

31

(4,159,701)

(3,099,889)

34

Other expenses

(248,195)

(18,166)

1,266

(562,631)

(717,869)

(22)

Reversal/(provision) of impairment for intangible assets

-

-

-

291,063

(350,485)

-

Profit before finance cost

3,872,406

3,380,308

15

15,657,291

13,464,823

16

Finance income

237,319

397,597

(40)

1,152,128

1,411,521

-18.38

Finance costs

(804,729)

(1,576,684)

(49)

(2,786,126)

(3,615,441)

(23)

Net finance income/(costs)

(567,410)

(1,179,087)

(52)

(1,633,998)

(2,203,920)

(26)

Profit before taxation

3,304,996

2,201,221

50

14,023,293

11,260,903

25

Income tax expenses

(1,444,695)

(537,652)

169

(5,654,421)

(4,091,422)

38

Deferred taxation

52,233

(482,841)

(111)

(393,263)

(423,377)

(7)

Profit after taxation

1,912,534

1,180,728

62

7,975,609

6,746,104

18

Other comprehensive income

Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss

-

-

-

Re-measurement of employee benefit obligation

(38,146)

(50,899)

(25)

(38,146)

(50,899)

(25)

Deferred tax adjustment on employee beneﬁt obliga on

15,258

20,360

(25)

15,258

20,360

(25)

Change in revaluation of property plant and equipment

1,239,533

-

-

1,239,533

-

-

Deferred tax adjustment on revaluation of lands & buildings

(495,813)

-

-

(495,813)

-

-

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) from foreign operation

(7,327)

-

-

(7,005)

-

-

Total other comprehensive income for the period net of tax

713,505

(30,539)

(2,436)

713,827

(30,539)

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,626,039

1,150,189

128

8,689,436

6,715,565

29

Profit attributable to

- Equity holders of the company

993,726

659,748

51

3,962,948

3,407,614

16

- Non - controlling interest

918,808

520,980

76

4,012,661

3,338,490

20

Profit available for appropriation

1,912,534

1,180,728

62

7,975,609

6,746,104

18

Total comprehensive income attributable to

- Equity holders of the company

1,366,533

643,791

112

4,335,923

3,391,657

28

- Non - controlling interest

1,259,506

506,398

149

4,353,513

3,323,908

31

Profit available for appropriation

2,626,039

1,150,189

128

8,689,436

6,715,565

29

Earnings per ordinary share (Rs.)

47.35

31.43

188.82

162.36

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

In Rs.'000s

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

Non-

Total equity

Stated capital

Revaluation

General

Revenue reserves

Revenue reserves

Translation

Total

controlling

COMPANY

reserve

capital reserve

fair value

retained earnings

Reserve

interests

Balance as at 1st April 2022

533,384

-

19,924

601,227

855,584

-

2,010,119

-

2,010,119

Total comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period

-

-

-

51,002

951,572

-

1,002,574

-

1,002,574

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

51,002

951,572

-

1,002,574

-

1,002,574

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

contribution by and distribution to owners

Forfeiture of unclaimed Dividend Paid

-

-

-

-

419

-

419

-

419

Dividend Paid

-

-

-

-

(1,107,122)

-

(1,107,122)

-

(1,107,122)

Balance as at 31st March 2023

533,384

-

19,924

652,229

700,453

-

1,905,990

-

1,905,990

Balance as at 1st April 2023

533,384

-

19,924

652,229

700,453

-

1,905,990

-

1,905,990

Total comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period

-

-

-

3,500

2,091,648

-

2,095,148

-

2,095,148

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

3,500

2,091,648

-

2,095,148

-

2,095,148

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

contribution by and distribution to owners

Forfeiture of unclaimed Dividend Paid

-

-

-

-

150

-

150

-

150

Dividend Paid

-

-

-

-

(1,705,073)

-

(1,705,073)

-

(1,705,073)

Balance as at 31st March 2024

533,384

-

19,924

655,729

1,087,178

-

2,296,215

-

2,296,215

GROUP

Balance as at 1st April 2022

533,384

1,083,434

19,924

601,227

7,458,843

-

9,696,812

8,945,053

18,641,865

Total comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period

-

-

-

51,002

3,356,612

-

3,407,614

3,338,490

6,746,104

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(15,957)

-

(15,957)

(14,582)

(30,539)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

51,002

3,340,655

-

3,391,657

3,323,908

6,715,565

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

contribution by and distribution to owners

Forfeiture of unclaimed Dividend Paid

-

-

-

-

419

-

419

-

419

Dividend Paid

-

-

-

-

(1,107,122)

-

(1,107,122)

(1,178,470)

(2,285,592)

Balance as at 31st March 2023

533,384

1,083,434

19,924

652,229

9,692,795

-

11,981,766

11,090,491

23,072,257

Balance as at 1st April 2023

533,384

1,083,434

19,924

652,229

9,692,795

-

11,981,766

11,090,491

23,072,257

Total comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period

-

-

-

3,500

3,959,448

-

3,962,948

4,012,661

7,975,609

Other comprehensive profit/ (loss) for the period

-

388,594

-

-

(11,959)

(7,005)

369,630

344,197

713,827

Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

3,345

3,345

(3,345)

-

Total comprehensive income/ (expense) for the period

-

388,594

-

3,500

3,947,489

(3,660)

4,335,923

4,353,513

8,689,436

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

contribution by and distribution to owners

Forfeiture of unclaimed Dividend Paid

-

-

-

-

203

-

203

49

252

Dividend Paid

-

-

-

-

(1,705,073)

-

(1,705,073)

(2,265,260)

(3,970,333)

Balance as at 31st March 2024

533,384

1,472,028

19,924

655,729

11,935,414

(3,660)

14,612,819

13,178,793

27,791,612

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Company

Group

For the period ended

31-Mar-24

31-Mar-23

31-Mar-24

31-Mar-23

In Rs.'000s

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before taxation

2,158,201

1,343,453

14,023,293

11,260,903

Adjustments for:

Finance costs (excluding exchange gain)

115,050

97,124

2,603,295

3,606,900

Depreciation on right of use assets

-

-

63,515

65,766

Gain on de-recognition of right of use assets

-

-

(14,330)

(1,841)

Depreciation on property, plant and equipment

-

-

2,359,678

1,796,690

Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

13,463

12,101

Net inventory provision/(reversal)

-

-

(63,221)

49,009

Provision for retirement benefit obligation

-

-

71,786

41,659

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

-

84,889

38,460

Provision/(Reversal) of impairment for intangible assets

-

-

(291,063)

353,229

Provision/(Reversal) of Impairment provision for intercompany receivable

(44,403)

44,403

-

Impairment provision for investments in subsidiary

66,450

175,000

-

-

Finance income

(33,173)

(39,833)

(1,152,128)

(1,411,521)

Net gain arising from changes in fair value of investment properties

(5,000)

(163,100)

(5,000)

(163,100)

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

-

(168,417)

36,372

Loss on disposal of intangible asset

-

8,740

5,600

Disposal gain on deposits liability write back

-

-

-

-

Lease interest expense

-

-

45,105

43,670

Unrealised foreign exchange gain

-

-

(7,694)

(459,624)

Operating cash flow before working capital changes

2,257,125

1,457,047

17,571,911

15,274,273

(Increase)/decrease in inventories

-

-

(1,608,555)

(2,963,243)

(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables

(23,533)

(7,043)

(478,377)

(3,191,702)

(Increase)/decrease in amounts due from related companies

(4,043)

(45,479)

-

-

Increase/(decrease) in amounts due to related companies

(737)

(27,887)

47,565

(79,716)

Increase/(decrease) in tax payable/receivable

1,726

1,405

3,087,004

(363,065)

Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables

(953)

1,087

(266,623)

1,478,820

Cash (used in)/generated from operations

2,229,585

1,379,130

18,352,925

10,155,367

Finance expenses paid

(48,293)

(34,187)

(2,772,962)

(3,462,910)

Tax paid

(107,399)

(193,026)

(4,308,380)

(4,037,060)

Surcharge tax paid

-

(35,754)

-

(1,230,756)

Retirement benefits paid

-

-

(73,727)

(17,824)

Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities

2,073,893

1,116,163

11,197,856

1,406,817

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase and construction of property, plant and equipment

-

-

(5,398,282)

(4,295,928)

Purchase of intangible assets

-

-

(41,222)

(7,814)

Agent deposits received

-

-

451,252

441,309

Interest received

-

-

1,152,128

1,411,521

Investment in subsidiaries

-

(400,000)

-

-

Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities

-

(400,000)

(3,836,124)

(2,450,912)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from loans and borrowings

-

400,000

1,900,000

2,400,000

Repayment of loans and borrowings

(400,000)

-

(4,141,667)

(1,187,400)

Repayment of lease rentals

-

-

(91,902)

(102,316)

Forfeiture of unclaimed dividends

150

419

252

419

Dividends paid net of tax

(1,695,705)

(1,100,766)

(4,326,807)

(2,278,002)

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities

(2,095,555)

(700,347)

(6,660,124)

(1,167,299)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(21,662)

15,816

701,608

(2,211,394)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

(127,416)

(143,232)

9,303,148

11,137,550

Effect of movements in exchange rate on translation reserve

(7,005)

-

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

-

-

(13,925)

376,992

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

(149,078)

(127,416)

9,983,826

9,303,148

Analysis of cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents

42,877

20,368

12,571,174

11,348,046

Bank overdraft

(191,955)

(147,784)

(2,587,348)

(2,044,898)

(149,078)

(127,416)

9,983,826

9,303,148

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  • CORPORATE INFORMATION
    Ceylon Beverage Holdings PLC is a public limited liability Company incorporated and domiciled in Sri Lanka and listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. The parent company of Ceylon Beverage Holdings PLC is Carson Cumberbatch PLC "(CCPLC)" and the ultimate parent company is Bukit Darah PLC. The registered office of the Company is situated at No 61, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01 and the principal place of business is situated at No 254, Colombo Road, Biyagama.
    The interim condensed financial statements comprise of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group" and individually Group entities). The Subsidiaries of the Company are set out below.

Subsidiary

Controlling interest

Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC

52.25%

Lion Beer (Ceylon) Pte Ltd, Singapore

52.25%

Millers Brewery Limited

52.25%

Pubs 'N Places (Private) Limited

99.9%

Retail Spaces (Private) Limited

100%

Luxury Brands (Private) Limited

100%

wholly owned Subsidiary of ''LBCPLC'' wholly owned Subsidiary of ''LBCPLC''

The principal activities of the Group is brewing and marketing of high quality beers for both local & export markets and retailing of beer & alcohol products locally through its owned/managed wine shops & pubs.The Group is also engaged in the import & marketing of globally renowned high quality beer and spirits brands.

  • BASIS OF PREPARATION
  1. Statement of Compliance
    The interim condensed financial statements of the Company and Group have been prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS 34 (Interim Financial Reporting). These interim condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the last annual audited financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023, as the same accounting policies have been applied consistently.
    The presentation and classification of the financial statements of the previous period have been amended, where relevant, for better presentation and to be comparable with those of the current period.
  2. Going Concern
    Based on currently available information the management is satisfied that Company and its subsidiaries would continue its operations in the foreseeable future.
  3. Basis of measurement

2.3.1 Interim condensed Financial Statements have been prepared on historical cost basis and applied consistently with no adjustments being made for inflationary factors affecting the financial statements, except for the following;

  • Freehold Land and buildings are measured at cost at the time of acquisition and construction and subsequently at revalued amounts, which are the fair values at the date of revaluation less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, if any.
  • Employee benefits are measured at present value of the obligation.
  • Investment properties are measured at fair value.

2.4 Functional Currency and Presentation Currency

All values presented in the Financial Statements are in Sri Lankan Rupees Thousands (Rs.'000s) which is the Group's functional currency, unless otherwise indicated.

CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  • FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
    3.1 Financial Commitments Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC
    Document credits established for foreign purchases of the Company as at 31st March 2024 amounts to Rs.1,308 Mn (2023 - Rs.1,657 Mn).

3.2 Capital Commitments Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC

Capital expenditure committed by the Company for which a provision has not been made in the Financial Statements amounts to Rs. 1,249 Mn as at 31st March 2024 (2023 - Rs.

700 Mn).

3.3 Contingencies

Following legal matters are outstanding against the Group and no provision has been made in the Financial Statements in this regard.

(i) Company

In 2008 the Customs Department instituted a prosecution in the Fort Magistrate's Court (MC) in Case No. S/65898/07/B against the Company and its Directors for the recovery of Rs. 48,121,634/29 comprising of Rs.23,062,080/43 being the amount of Excise (Special Provision) Duty (the 'duty') purportedly in arrears during the period 1998 to 2001 and Rs.25,059,553/86 as its penalty. The Company and the Directors filed a Writ an application in the Court of Appeal (CA) to quash the Certificate of Excise Duty in Default issued to the Company and obtained a Stay Order in respect of the proceedings of the Fort MC Case. A sum of Rs. 23,062,080/43 being the duty amount in dispute was paid to Sri Lanka Customs by the Company as required before submitting its appeal. No provision has been made for the payment of penalty amounting to Rs.25,059,553/86.

Subsequently the CA Application was dismissed and the Company appealed against the Order to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court also ordered the staying of all further proceedings in the MC Case until final hearing and determination of the Appeal. Supreme Court Judgment was delivered in December 2022 where the Company's Appeal was upheld and Certificate of Excise Duty in default issued by the Director General of Customs and Excise Duty in the Magistrates' Court of Fort was quashed.

The Director General of Excise was directed to consider the representations made by the Company and make a determination under section 9(2) of the said Act, pursuant to an inquiry which was to be concluded within six months from the date of the judgment. Despite the lapse of six months, inquiry is still pending.

The Customs Department instituted a prosecution in the Magistrate's Court of Kaduwela in Case No. 11303/Customs against the company and its directors to recover Excise Duty amounting (ii) Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC

Contingent liabilities as at 31st March 2024 amounts to Rs. 781 Mn (2023 - Rs.78 Mn), being bank guarantees given to Government bodies and foreign suppliers for operational purposes. Apart from the above there were no other material contingent liabilities which would require adjustments to or disclosure in the Financial Statements.

  • STATED CAPITAL
    The Company's stated capital consists of 20,988,090 ordinary shares.
Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

