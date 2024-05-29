Ceylon Beverage Holdings PLC
Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the Year ended
31 st March 2024
CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC
Review
The economic pressures continued during the quarter under review, with excise taxes increasing by 14% in January 24, which was on top of a 20% duty hike in July 2023 for the 23/24 financial year. VAT was also higher by 3% vs prior year quarter. The escalation in price of alcoholic beverages has brought further pressure to consumers who have seen a rapid deterioration of their disposable income which has led to the widespread availability of illicit products. Consequently, LION volumes declined for the full year.
The Government and regulator must take this into consideration and provide price stability for the industry to recover, if this level of excise increases continue, Government revenue will be impacted due to lower volumes. In order to support consumer affordability, the launch of the 500ml returnable bottles from Lion Strong and Carlsberg Special Brew at lower price threshold was an attempt to minimize consumers downtrading to illicit product.
Cost saving initiatives were a central focus to offset the adverse impacts of tax hikes on the Group's profitability. However, there is a limit to cost reduction before quality and other critical elements are impacted. The outlook for 24/25 is in keeping with 23/24 - volume and margin pressure. In addition to an excise duty hike in January 2025, we expect there to be a margin headwind in the event of a Rupee depreciation in the second half of the financial year. Furthermore, national elections in the second half of the year will also increase uncertainty. Total taxes paid to the Government during the fiscal year amounted to Rs. 75.1 Bn.
CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS AT 31ST MARCH 2024
Mr. D. A. Cabraal (Chairman)
Mr. H. Selvanathan (Deputy Chairman)
Mr. M. Selvanathan
Mr. R. H. Meewakkala (CEO/Director)
Mr. D. C. R. Gunawardena
Mr. S. Clini
Mrs. S. J. F. Evans
CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Company
Group
As at
31st March 2024
31st March 2023
31st March 2024
31st March 2023
In Rs.'000s
(Audited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
-
-
27,161,069
22,996,451
Investment properties
815,200
810,200
815,200
810,200
Right of use assets
-
-
223,969
209,947
Intangible assets
-
-
768,925
458,843
Deferred tax assets
-
-
46,716
26,378
Investment in subsidiaries
2,128,583
2,060,084
-
-
Total non-current assets
2,943,783
2,870,284
29,015,879
24,501,819
Current assets
Inventories
-
-
9,123,121
7,451,345
Trade and other receivables
31,147
7,614
6,022,460
5,530,902
Amounts due from related companies
121,669
175,000
-
-
Current tax assets
-
-
-
639
Cash and cash equivalents
42,877
20,368
12,571,174
11,348,046
Total current assets
195,693
202,982
27,716,755
24,330,932
Total assets
3,139,476
3,073,266
56,732,634
48,832,751
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated capital
533,384
533,384
533,384
533,384
Capital reserves
19,924
19,924
1,491,952
1,103,358
Revenue reserves
1,742,907
1,352,682
12,591,143
10,345,024
Translation reserve
-
-
(3,660)
-
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
2,296,215
1,905,990
14,612,819
11,981,766
Non controlling interest
-
-
13,178,793
11,090,491
Total equity
2,296,215
1,905,990
27,791,612
23,072,257
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
-
-
1,373,569
1,924,442
Lease liabilities (Note 5)
-
-
233,800
216,501
Employee benefits
-
-
293,935
257,730
Deferred tax liabilities
145,182
143,682
6,581,796
5,687,986
Total non- current liabilities
145,182
143,682
8,483,100
8,086,659
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
36,383
27,968
4,567,905
4,829,899
Amounts due to related companies
438,811
372,791
123,606
76,041
Refundable deposits
-
-
2,996,694
2,742,490
Current tax liabilities
30,930
75,051
6,918,504
2,855,295
Loans and borrowings
-
400,000
3,219,699
5,080,158
Lease liabilities (Note 5)
-
-
44,166
45,054
Bank overdraft
191,955
147,784
2,587,348
2,044,898
Total current liabilities
698,079
1,023,594
20,457,922
17,673,835
Total liabilities
843,261
1,167,276
28,941,022
25,760,494
Total equity and liabilities
3,139,476
3,073,266
56,732,634
48,832,751
Net assets per ordinary share (Rs.)
109.41
90.81
696.25
570.89
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
(Sgd.)
J.N. Goonaratne Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
Approved and signed on behalf of the Managers
Approved and signed on behalf of the Board
(Sgd.)
(Sgd.)
(Sgd.)
V. R. Wijesinghe
M.Selvanathan
R.H. Meewakkala
Director
Director
Director
Carsons Management Services (Private) Ltd.
28th May 2024
CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
As at
31-Mar-24
31-Mar-23
Change %
31-Mar-24
31-Mar-23
Change %
In Rs.'000s
(Audited)
Revenue
47,531
47,357
0
2,291,762
1,491,410
54
Cost of sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gross profit
47,531
47,357
0
2,291,762
1,491,410
54
Net gains arising from changes in fair value of investment properties
5,000
163,100
-
5,000
163,100
-
52,531
210,457
(75)
2,296,762
1,654,510
39
Administrative expenses
(7,101)
(17,577)
(60)
(34,637)
(34,363)
1
Reversal/(provision) of impairment for intercompany receivable
-
(44,403)
-
44,403
(44,403)
-
Provision of impairment for investments in subsidiaries
(22,047)
(175,000)
-
(66,450)
(175,000)
-
Profit Before Finance Cost
23,383
(26,523)
(188)
2,240,078
1,400,744
60
Finance income
3,695
12,599
(71)
33,173
39,833
(17)
Finance costs
(19,487)
(29,087)
(33)
(115,050)
(97,124)
18
Net finance costs
(15,792)
(16,488)
(4)
(81,877)
(57,291)
43
Profit before taxation
7,591
(43,011)
(118)
2,158,201
1,343,453
61
Income tax expenses
(13,702)
(8,782)
56
(61,553)
(228,781)
(73)
Deferred taxation
(1,500)
(48,930)
-
(1,500)
(112,098)
-
Profit after taxation
(7,611)
(100,723)
(92)
2,095,148
1,002,574
109
Earnings per ordinary share (Rs.)
(0.36)
(4.80)
99.83
47.77
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
5
CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - GROUP
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
As at
31-Mar-24
31-Mar-23
Change %
31-Mar-24
31-Mar-23
Change %
In Rs.'000s
(Audited)
Revenue
31,353,304
25,244,610
24
111,930,270
96,938,522
15
Cost of sales
(23,695,937)
(19,210,882)
23
(84,863,456)
(73,755,671)
15
Gross profit
7,657,367
6,033,728
27
27,066,814
23,182,851
17
Net gains arising from changes in fair value of investment properties
5,000
163,100
-
5,000
163,100
-
Other income
110,248
76,956
43
530,383
304,414
74
7,772,615
6,273,784
24
27,602,197
23,650,365
17
Distribution expenses
(2,353,988)
(1,887,549)
25
(7,513,637)
(6,017,299)
25
Administrative expenses
(1,298,026)
(987,761)
31
(4,159,701)
(3,099,889)
34
Other expenses
(248,195)
(18,166)
1,266
(562,631)
(717,869)
(22)
Reversal/(provision) of impairment for intangible assets
-
-
-
291,063
(350,485)
-
Profit before finance cost
3,872,406
3,380,308
15
15,657,291
13,464,823
16
Finance income
237,319
397,597
(40)
1,152,128
1,411,521
-18.38
Finance costs
(804,729)
(1,576,684)
(49)
(2,786,126)
(3,615,441)
(23)
Net finance income/(costs)
(567,410)
(1,179,087)
(52)
(1,633,998)
(2,203,920)
(26)
Profit before taxation
3,304,996
2,201,221
50
14,023,293
11,260,903
25
Income tax expenses
(1,444,695)
(537,652)
169
(5,654,421)
(4,091,422)
38
Deferred taxation
52,233
(482,841)
(111)
(393,263)
(423,377)
(7)
Profit after taxation
1,912,534
1,180,728
62
7,975,609
6,746,104
18
Other comprehensive income
Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss
-
-
-
Re-measurement of employee benefit obligation
(38,146)
(50,899)
(25)
(38,146)
(50,899)
(25)
Deferred tax adjustment on employee beneﬁt obliga on
15,258
20,360
(25)
15,258
20,360
(25)
Change in revaluation of property plant and equipment
1,239,533
-
-
1,239,533
-
-
Deferred tax adjustment on revaluation of lands & buildings
(495,813)
-
-
(495,813)
-
-
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) from foreign operation
(7,327)
-
-
(7,005)
-
-
Total other comprehensive income for the period net of tax
713,505
(30,539)
(2,436)
713,827
(30,539)
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,626,039
1,150,189
128
8,689,436
6,715,565
29
Profit attributable to
- Equity holders of the company
993,726
659,748
51
3,962,948
3,407,614
16
- Non - controlling interest
918,808
520,980
76
4,012,661
3,338,490
20
Profit available for appropriation
1,912,534
1,180,728
62
7,975,609
6,746,104
18
Total comprehensive income attributable to
- Equity holders of the company
1,366,533
643,791
112
4,335,923
3,391,657
28
- Non - controlling interest
1,259,506
506,398
149
4,353,513
3,323,908
31
Profit available for appropriation
2,626,039
1,150,189
128
8,689,436
6,715,565
29
Earnings per ordinary share (Rs.)
47.35
31.43
188.82
162.36
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
In Rs.'000s
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
Non-
Total equity
Stated capital
Revaluation
General
Revenue reserves
Revenue reserves
Translation
Total
controlling
COMPANY
reserve
capital reserve
fair value
retained earnings
Reserve
interests
Balance as at 1st April 2022
533,384
-
19,924
601,227
855,584
-
2,010,119
-
2,010,119
Total comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
-
-
-
51,002
951,572
-
1,002,574
-
1,002,574
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
51,002
951,572
-
1,002,574
-
1,002,574
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
contribution by and distribution to owners
Forfeiture of unclaimed Dividend Paid
-
-
-
-
419
-
419
-
419
Dividend Paid
-
-
-
-
(1,107,122)
-
(1,107,122)
-
(1,107,122)
Balance as at 31st March 2023
533,384
-
19,924
652,229
700,453
-
1,905,990
-
1,905,990
Balance as at 1st April 2023
533,384
-
19,924
652,229
700,453
-
1,905,990
-
1,905,990
Total comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
-
-
-
3,500
2,091,648
-
2,095,148
-
2,095,148
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
3,500
2,091,648
-
2,095,148
-
2,095,148
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
contribution by and distribution to owners
Forfeiture of unclaimed Dividend Paid
-
-
-
-
150
-
150
-
150
Dividend Paid
-
-
-
-
(1,705,073)
-
(1,705,073)
-
(1,705,073)
Balance as at 31st March 2024
533,384
-
19,924
655,729
1,087,178
-
2,296,215
-
2,296,215
GROUP
Balance as at 1st April 2022
533,384
1,083,434
19,924
601,227
7,458,843
-
9,696,812
8,945,053
18,641,865
Total comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
-
-
-
51,002
3,356,612
-
3,407,614
3,338,490
6,746,104
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(15,957)
-
(15,957)
(14,582)
(30,539)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
51,002
3,340,655
-
3,391,657
3,323,908
6,715,565
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
contribution by and distribution to owners
Forfeiture of unclaimed Dividend Paid
-
-
-
-
419
-
419
-
419
Dividend Paid
-
-
-
-
(1,107,122)
-
(1,107,122)
(1,178,470)
(2,285,592)
Balance as at 31st March 2023
533,384
1,083,434
19,924
652,229
9,692,795
-
11,981,766
11,090,491
23,072,257
Balance as at 1st April 2023
533,384
1,083,434
19,924
652,229
9,692,795
-
11,981,766
11,090,491
23,072,257
Total comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
-
-
-
3,500
3,959,448
-
3,962,948
4,012,661
7,975,609
Other comprehensive profit/ (loss) for the period
-
388,594
-
-
(11,959)
(7,005)
369,630
344,197
713,827
Transfers
-
-
-
-
-
3,345
3,345
(3,345)
-
Total comprehensive income/ (expense) for the period
-
388,594
-
3,500
3,947,489
(3,660)
4,335,923
4,353,513
8,689,436
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
contribution by and distribution to owners
Forfeiture of unclaimed Dividend Paid
-
-
-
-
203
-
203
49
252
Dividend Paid
-
-
-
-
(1,705,073)
-
(1,705,073)
(2,265,260)
(3,970,333)
Balance as at 31st March 2024
533,384
1,472,028
19,924
655,729
11,935,414
(3,660)
14,612,819
13,178,793
27,791,612
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Company
Group
For the period ended
31-Mar-24
31-Mar-23
31-Mar-24
31-Mar-23
In Rs.'000s
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before taxation
2,158,201
1,343,453
14,023,293
11,260,903
Adjustments for:
Finance costs (excluding exchange gain)
115,050
97,124
2,603,295
3,606,900
Depreciation on right of use assets
-
-
63,515
65,766
Gain on de-recognition of right of use assets
-
-
(14,330)
(1,841)
Depreciation on property, plant and equipment
-
-
2,359,678
1,796,690
Amortization of intangible assets
-
-
13,463
12,101
Net inventory provision/(reversal)
-
-
(63,221)
49,009
Provision for retirement benefit obligation
-
-
71,786
41,659
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
-
-
84,889
38,460
Provision/(Reversal) of impairment for intangible assets
-
-
(291,063)
353,229
Provision/(Reversal) of Impairment provision for intercompany receivable
(44,403)
44,403
-
Impairment provision for investments in subsidiary
66,450
175,000
-
-
Finance income
(33,173)
(39,833)
(1,152,128)
(1,411,521)
Net gain arising from changes in fair value of investment properties
(5,000)
(163,100)
(5,000)
(163,100)
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
-
(168,417)
36,372
Loss on disposal of intangible asset
-
8,740
5,600
Disposal gain on deposits liability write back
-
-
-
-
Lease interest expense
-
-
45,105
43,670
Unrealised foreign exchange gain
-
-
(7,694)
(459,624)
Operating cash flow before working capital changes
2,257,125
1,457,047
17,571,911
15,274,273
(Increase)/decrease in inventories
-
-
(1,608,555)
(2,963,243)
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
(23,533)
(7,043)
(478,377)
(3,191,702)
(Increase)/decrease in amounts due from related companies
(4,043)
(45,479)
-
-
Increase/(decrease) in amounts due to related companies
(737)
(27,887)
47,565
(79,716)
Increase/(decrease) in tax payable/receivable
1,726
1,405
3,087,004
(363,065)
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
(953)
1,087
(266,623)
1,478,820
Cash (used in)/generated from operations
2,229,585
1,379,130
18,352,925
10,155,367
Finance expenses paid
(48,293)
(34,187)
(2,772,962)
(3,462,910)
Tax paid
(107,399)
(193,026)
(4,308,380)
(4,037,060)
Surcharge tax paid
-
(35,754)
-
(1,230,756)
Retirement benefits paid
-
-
(73,727)
(17,824)
Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities
2,073,893
1,116,163
11,197,856
1,406,817
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase and construction of property, plant and equipment
-
-
(5,398,282)
(4,295,928)
Purchase of intangible assets
-
-
(41,222)
(7,814)
Agent deposits received
-
-
451,252
441,309
Interest received
-
-
1,152,128
1,411,521
Investment in subsidiaries
-
(400,000)
-
-
Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities
-
(400,000)
(3,836,124)
(2,450,912)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
-
400,000
1,900,000
2,400,000
Repayment of loans and borrowings
(400,000)
-
(4,141,667)
(1,187,400)
Repayment of lease rentals
-
-
(91,902)
(102,316)
Forfeiture of unclaimed dividends
150
419
252
419
Dividends paid net of tax
(1,695,705)
(1,100,766)
(4,326,807)
(2,278,002)
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities
(2,095,555)
(700,347)
(6,660,124)
(1,167,299)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(21,662)
15,816
701,608
(2,211,394)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
(127,416)
(143,232)
9,303,148
11,137,550
Effect of movements in exchange rate on translation reserve
(7,005)
-
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
-
-
(13,925)
376,992
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
(149,078)
(127,416)
9,983,826
9,303,148
Analysis of cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents
42,877
20,368
12,571,174
11,348,046
Bank overdraft
(191,955)
(147,784)
(2,587,348)
(2,044,898)
(149,078)
(127,416)
9,983,826
9,303,148
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
-
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Ceylon Beverage Holdings PLC is a public limited liability Company incorporated and domiciled in Sri Lanka and listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. The parent company of Ceylon Beverage Holdings PLC is Carson Cumberbatch PLC "(CCPLC)" and the ultimate parent company is Bukit Darah PLC. The registered office of the Company is situated at No 61, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01 and the principal place of business is situated at No 254, Colombo Road, Biyagama.
The interim condensed financial statements comprise of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group" and individually Group entities). The Subsidiaries of the Company are set out below.
Subsidiary
Controlling interest
Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC
52.25%
Lion Beer (Ceylon) Pte Ltd, Singapore
52.25%
Millers Brewery Limited
52.25%
Pubs 'N Places (Private) Limited
99.9%
Retail Spaces (Private) Limited
100%
Luxury Brands (Private) Limited
100%
wholly owned Subsidiary of ''LBCPLC'' wholly owned Subsidiary of ''LBCPLC''
The principal activities of the Group is brewing and marketing of high quality beers for both local & export markets and retailing of beer & alcohol products locally through its owned/managed wine shops & pubs.The Group is also engaged in the import & marketing of globally renowned high quality beer and spirits brands.
- BASIS OF PREPARATION
-
Statement of Compliance
The interim condensed financial statements of the Company and Group have been prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS 34 (Interim Financial Reporting). These interim condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the last annual audited financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023, as the same accounting policies have been applied consistently.
The presentation and classification of the financial statements of the previous period have been amended, where relevant, for better presentation and to be comparable with those of the current period.
- Going Concern
Based on currently available information the management is satisfied that Company and its subsidiaries would continue its operations in the foreseeable future.
- Basis of measurement
2.3.1 Interim condensed Financial Statements have been prepared on historical cost basis and applied consistently with no adjustments being made for inflationary factors affecting the financial statements, except for the following;
- Freehold Land and buildings are measured at cost at the time of acquisition and construction and subsequently at revalued amounts, which are the fair values at the date of revaluation less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, if any.
- Employee benefits are measured at present value of the obligation.
- Investment properties are measured at fair value.
2.4 Functional Currency and Presentation Currency
All values presented in the Financial Statements are in Sri Lankan Rupees Thousands (Rs.'000s) which is the Group's functional currency, unless otherwise indicated.
CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
-
FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
3.1 Financial Commitments Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC
Document credits established for foreign purchases of the Company as at 31st March 2024 amounts to Rs.1,308 Mn (2023 - Rs.1,657 Mn).
3.2 Capital Commitments Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC
Capital expenditure committed by the Company for which a provision has not been made in the Financial Statements amounts to Rs. 1,249 Mn as at 31st March 2024 (2023 - Rs.
700 Mn).
3.3 Contingencies
Following legal matters are outstanding against the Group and no provision has been made in the Financial Statements in this regard.
(i) Company
In 2008 the Customs Department instituted a prosecution in the Fort Magistrate's Court (MC) in Case No. S/65898/07/B against the Company and its Directors for the recovery of Rs. 48,121,634/29 comprising of Rs.23,062,080/43 being the amount of Excise (Special Provision) Duty (the 'duty') purportedly in arrears during the period 1998 to 2001 and Rs.25,059,553/86 as its penalty. The Company and the Directors filed a Writ an application in the Court of Appeal (CA) to quash the Certificate of Excise Duty in Default issued to the Company and obtained a Stay Order in respect of the proceedings of the Fort MC Case. A sum of Rs. 23,062,080/43 being the duty amount in dispute was paid to Sri Lanka Customs by the Company as required before submitting its appeal. No provision has been made for the payment of penalty amounting to Rs.25,059,553/86.
Subsequently the CA Application was dismissed and the Company appealed against the Order to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court also ordered the staying of all further proceedings in the MC Case until final hearing and determination of the Appeal. Supreme Court Judgment was delivered in December 2022 where the Company's Appeal was upheld and Certificate of Excise Duty in default issued by the Director General of Customs and Excise Duty in the Magistrates' Court of Fort was quashed.
The Director General of Excise was directed to consider the representations made by the Company and make a determination under section 9(2) of the said Act, pursuant to an inquiry which was to be concluded within six months from the date of the judgment. Despite the lapse of six months, inquiry is still pending.
The Customs Department instituted a prosecution in the Magistrate's Court of Kaduwela in Case No. 11303/Customs against the company and its directors to recover Excise Duty amounting (ii) Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC
Contingent liabilities as at 31st March 2024 amounts to Rs. 781 Mn (2023 - Rs.78 Mn), being bank guarantees given to Government bodies and foreign suppliers for operational purposes. Apart from the above there were no other material contingent liabilities which would require adjustments to or disclosure in the Financial Statements.
-
STATED CAPITAL
The Company's stated capital consists of 20,988,090 ordinary shares.
