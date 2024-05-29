Cost saving initiatives were a central focus to offset the adverse impacts of tax hikes on the Group's profitability. However, there is a limit to cost reduction before quality and other critical elements are impacted. The outlook for 24/25 is in keeping with 23/24 - volume and margin pressure. In addition to an excise duty hike in January 2025, we expect there to be a margin headwind in the event of a Rupee depreciation in the second half of the financial year. Furthermore, national elections in the second half of the year will also increase uncertainty. Total taxes paid to the Government during the fiscal year amounted to Rs. 75.1 Bn.

The Government and regulator must take this into consideration and provide price stability for the industry to recover, if this level of excise increases continue, Government revenue will be impacted due to lower volumes. In order to support consumer affordability, the launch of the 500ml returnable bottles from Lion Strong and Carlsberg Special Brew at lower price threshold was an attempt to minimize consumers downtrading to illicit product.

The economic pressures continued during the quarter under review, with excise taxes increasing by 14% in January 24, which was on top of a 20% duty hike in July 2023 for the 23/24 financial year. VAT was also higher by 3% vs prior year quarter. The escalation in price of alcoholic beverages has brought further pressure to consumers who have seen a rapid deterioration of their disposable income which has led to the widespread availability of illicit products. Consequently, LION volumes declined for the full year.

The Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

All values presented in the Financial Statements are in Sri Lankan Rupees Thousands (Rs.'000s) which is the Group's functional currency, unless otherwise indicated.

Freehold Land and buildings are measured at cost at the time of acquisition and construction and subsequently at revalued amounts, which are the fair values at the date of revaluation less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, if any.

2.3.1 Interim condensed Financial Statements have been prepared on historical cost basis and applied consistently with no adjustments being made for inflationary factors affecting the financial statements, except for the following;

The principal activities of the Group is brewing and marketing of high quality beers for both local & export markets and retailing of beer & alcohol products locally through its owned/managed wine shops & pubs.The Group is also engaged in the import & marketing of globally renowned high quality beer and spirits brands.

9

CEYLON BEVERAGE HOLDINGS PLC

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

3.1 Financial Commitments Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC

Document credits established for foreign purchases of the Company as at 31st March 2024 amounts to Rs.1,308 Mn (2023 - Rs.1,657 Mn).

3.2 Capital Commitments Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC

Capital expenditure committed by the Company for which a provision has not been made in the Financial Statements amounts to Rs. 1,249 Mn as at 31st March 2024 (2023 - Rs.

700 Mn).

3.3 Contingencies

Following legal matters are outstanding against the Group and no provision has been made in the Financial Statements in this regard.

(i) Company

In 2008 the Customs Department instituted a prosecution in the Fort Magistrate's Court (MC) in Case No. S/65898/07/B against the Company and its Directors for the recovery of Rs. 48,121,634/29 comprising of Rs.23,062,080/43 being the amount of Excise (Special Provision) Duty (the 'duty') purportedly in arrears during the period 1998 to 2001 and Rs.25,059,553/86 as its penalty. The Company and the Directors filed a Writ an application in the Court of Appeal (CA) to quash the Certificate of Excise Duty in Default issued to the Company and obtained a Stay Order in respect of the proceedings of the Fort MC Case. A sum of Rs. 23,062,080/43 being the duty amount in dispute was paid to Sri Lanka Customs by the Company as required before submitting its appeal. No provision has been made for the payment of penalty amounting to Rs.25,059,553/86.

Subsequently the CA Application was dismissed and the Company appealed against the Order to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court also ordered the staying of all further proceedings in the MC Case until final hearing and determination of the Appeal. Supreme Court Judgment was delivered in December 2022 where the Company's Appeal was upheld and Certificate of Excise Duty in default issued by the Director General of Customs and Excise Duty in the Magistrates' Court of Fort was quashed.

The Director General of Excise was directed to consider the representations made by the Company and make a determination under section 9(2) of the said Act, pursuant to an inquiry which was to be concluded within six months from the date of the judgment. Despite the lapse of six months, inquiry is still pending.

The Customs Department instituted a prosecution in the Magistrate's Court of Kaduwela in Case No. 11303/Customs against the company and its directors to recover Excise Duty amounting (ii) Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC

Contingent liabilities as at 31st March 2024 amounts to Rs. 781 Mn (2023 - Rs.78 Mn), being bank guarantees given to Government bodies and foreign suppliers for operational purposes. Apart from the above there were no other material contingent liabilities which would require adjustments to or disclosure in the Financial Statements.