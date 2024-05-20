Ceylon Cold Stores PLC | Annual Report 2023/24

View this Annual Report online at https://www.elephanthouse.lk/media-hub/financial-reports/

With a legacy of over 150 years, ours is a household name that is synonymous with quality and trust. Over the years, we have thrived through ever-changing business landscapes by dynamically adapting our processes to evolving consumer preferences and market trends.

This year, we defied numerous challenges with resilience, skilfully resetting our dynamic strategies for growth, and strengthening our commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility even further. Our dynamism and foresight have paved the way for the group to remain competitive and maintain the position as a leading Beverages and Frozen Confectionery brand while delivering superior customer service as a Supermarket chain.

We are confident that our consumer-centric approach will continue to accelerate our growth, thereby contributing to a sustainable future that creates value for our consumers and enables us to meet the evolving needs of our stakeholders.

Contents

ABOUT US

06 Our Approach to Reporting

08 Performance Highlights

12 Chairperson's Message

  1. CCS at a Glance
  2. Building Resilient Value Chain
  3. Value Creation Model

22 Engagement and Decision Making

24 History at a Glance - CCS

26 History at a Glance - JMSL

28 Year at a Glance

30 Awards & Certifications

34 Key Milestones

36 Board of Directors

38 Management Team

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

46 Materiality

48 Strategy & Resource Allocation

53 Operating Environment

58 Embedding Sustainability

60 Delivering Our Strategy

64 Capital Management

ENTERPRISE GOVERNANCE

114 Corporate Governance Commentary

164 Enterprise Risk Management

172 Independent Practitioner's Assurance Report

174 GRI Index

FINANCIAL REPORTS

182 Annual Report of the Board of Directors

190 Audit Committee Report

  1. Statement of Directors' Responsibility
  2. Independent Auditors' Report
  1. Income Statement
  2. Statement of Comprehensive Income
  3. Statement of Financial Position
  4. Statement of Changes in Equity
  5. Statement of Cash Flows
  1. Index to Notes
  2. Notes to the Financial Statements

281 Your Share in Detail

  1. Decade at a Glance
  2. Key Figures and Ratios
  1. Group Real Estate Portfolio
  2. Glossary of Financial Terminology

289 Notice of Meeting

291 Form of Proxy

IBC Corporate Information

| 2 |

Our History

For 158 years, we have continuously evolved our products and processes and empowered our team to stay at the forefront of our business.

Our Vision

Our passion is to deliver pleasure and nutrition throughout people's lives, through exciting and superior products, whenever and wherever they choose to eat and drink.

Our Values

INNOVATION

Changing constantly, reinventing and evolving

In trying new ideas we win or learn, there is no failure.

INTEGRITY

Doing the right thing always

Transparency is everything, so we just do it right!

EXCELLENCE

Constantly raising the bar

We get better every day.

CARING

Fostering a great place to work

We listen, we are thoughtful and we care to make a difference.

TRUST

Building strong relationships based on openness and trust

The foundation we work from.

| 3 |

06 Our Approach to Reporting

08 Performance Highlights

12 Chairperson's Message

  1. CCS at a Glance
  2. Building Resilient Value Chain
  3. Value Creation Model

22 Engagement and Decision Making

24 History at a Glance - CCS

26 History at a Glance - JMSL

28 Year at a Glance

30 Awards & Certifications

34 Key Milestones

36 Board of Directors

38 Management Team

Annual Report 2023/24 | Ceylon Cold Stores PLC

Our Approach to Reporting

Reporting Guidance

We are pleased to present our 9th Integrated Annual Report for the financial year ending 31 st March 2024 which provides a holistic, balanced and concise overview of how Ceylon Cold Stores PLC ("CCS") directed strategy to create value for its stakeholders. Serving as our primary publication to shareholders, this report shares information about internal and external factors that influence the Group's value creation process including its operating landscape, corporate governance, risk management practices, strategy, performance and the way forward among others.

Reporting Entity

This Report covers the operations of Ceylon Cold Stores PLC (CCS) and its subsidiaries Jaykay Marketing Services (Pvt) Ltd (JMSL), The Colombo Ice Company (Pvt) Ltd (CICL), and LogiPark International (Pvt) Ltd (LPIL) (collectively referred to as "Group").

Reporting Scope and Boundary

The scope and boundary of our Integrated Report is presented below. The financial and non-financial information presented in the Financial Statements and the narrative represents consolidated information unless otherwise stated. The narrative extends to include information about the operating environment that is relevant to our stakeholders. The Group operates exclusively in Sri Lanka.

Integrated Reporting Boundary

Financial and Non-Financial Reporting Boundary

Ceylon Cold Stores PLC

Jaykay Marketing Services (Pvt) Ltd

The Colombo Ice Company (Pvt) Ltd

LogiPark International (Pvt) Ltd

Customers

Employees

Value Chain

Government

Community

Partnerships

Reporting Period

This Report covers the period from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024. The Group adopts an annual reporting cycle and this Report builds on our previous Report for the financial year ending 31 st March 2023.

Adapting to Developments in the Reporting Landscape

During the year, several new standards were issued that affected the preparation of our integrated Annual Report. Below, we outline the newly introduced standards and describe how we aligned our disclosures accordingly.

Standard/Regulation

How we adapted

IFRS Sustainability Reporting Standards

We are evaluating the requirements of IFRS S1 & S2 standards and

intend to comply with them during the next reporting cycle in line with

the requirement set out by the Accounting Standards Committee of Sri

Lanka.

CSE Listing Rule No. 9 on Corporate Governance

Integrated into the Corporate Governance Report.

We have complied with the mandatory and voluntary reporting standards and codes given alongside when preparing this report.

| 6 |

About Us | Management Discussion & Analysis | Enterprise Governance | Financial Reports

ASSURANCE

An independent assurance on financial statements and sustainability reporting are provided by Messrs. Ernst and Young Chartered Accountants.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTING

Sri Lanka Financial Reporting

Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing

Standards

Standards

NARRATIVE REPORTING

CHANGES TO REPORTING

There were no major changes to the Group's size, shareholding, structure or supply chain during the year under review. There were no major restatements of non-financial information disclosed in our previous Annual Report.

IMPROVEMENTS TO THE REPORT

Integrated Reporting Framework

Sustainable Development Goals

GRI Universal Standards

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Code of Best Practice on

Securities and Exchange

Corporate Governance

Commission of Sri Lanka Act

Listing Rules of the Colombo

No. 36 of 1987

Stock Exchange

1

Aligning Corporate Governance reporting

to the new developments

2

Obtaining external assurance on

sustainability reporting

NAVIGATING OUR REPORT

Navigation Icons

The Capitals

Our Stakeholders

Strategic Priorities

Intellectual Capital

Customers

Sustainable Growth

Financial Capital

Employees

Fulfilling the Customer

Investors

Promise

Human Capital

Distributors / Retailers

Empowered Team

Social & Relationship Capital

Suppliers

Manufactured Capital

Managing the Value Chain

Government & Regulators

Natural Capital

Communities

Sustainable and

Responsible Organisation

STATEMENT OF BOARD RESPONSIBILITY

The Board of Directors is ultimately responsible for ensuring the integrity of this Report. The Board hereby confirm that the 2023/24 Annual Report addresses all relevant material matters and fairly represents the Group's integrated performance, and we also confirm that the Report has been prepared in line with the guidance set out in the Integrated Reporting (IR) Framework.

The Report is approved and authorised for publication.

Signed on behalf of the Board,

FEEDBACK

Krishan Balendra

We understand Integrated Reporting is an evolving principle and a continuous journey of improvement. We welcome your comments,

Nelindra Fernando

Director / Chief Financial Officer

Ceylon Cold Stores PLC

Chairperson

suggestions and queries on this Report; please

direct your feedback to,

148, Vauxhall Street, Colombo 02.

Email: Nelindra.ccs@keells.com

20th May 2024

| 7 |

Annual Report 2023/24 | Ceylon Cold Stores PLC

Performance Highlights

SNAPSHOT OF 2023/24

Operating Environment

Macro-economic stabilisation and gradual recovery of economic conditions.

Gradual uptick in consumer demand.

Upward revisions to VAT, tax on sugar and excise duty.

Implications of climate change on supply chains and demand dynamics.

Strategic Priorities

Future focused the Beverage portfolio through the acquisition of a PET bottling and can manufacturing plant in Ittapana.

Emphasis on expanding value enhancing propositions.

Innovations in the Frozen Confectionery range.

Proactively monitored and minimised our environmental footprint.

Improvement of business performance by leveraging on advance data analytics.

Enhancing customer service with innovations in product and service offering in the Supermarket business.

Way Forward

Ongoing emphasis on enhancing our customer value proposition in line with evolving needs.

Expand our supermarket footprint.

Ongoing efforts to harness the strength of digital platforms and technologies to maintain our competitive edge.

Strategic focus on minimising our environmental footprint.

Metric

2023/24

2022/23

YoY Change

STRATEGIC PRIORITY: SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

Financial Performance

Revenue

Rs. million

139,625

126,149

11%

Gross Profit

Rs. million

17,497

12,749

37%

Operating Profit

Rs. million

8,155

6,185

32%

Profit

Before Tax

Rs. million

4,931

2,239

120%

Profit

After Tax

Rs. million

3,427

2,513

36%

EBITDA

Rs. million

12,638

10,380

22%

Financial Position

Total Assets

Rs. million

73,744

71,730

3%

Total Liabilities

Rs. million

53,293

52,653

1%

Total Debt

Rs. million

16,836

22,516

-25%

Shareholders' Funds

Rs. million

20,451

19,077

7%

Return on Assets

%

4.71

3.72

0.99

Return on Capital Employed

%

16.17

12.54

3.63

Debt/Equity

%

82.32

118.02

(35.70)

Interest Cover

No. of times

2.43

1.51

0.92

Working Capital

Current Assets

Rs. million

23,429

22,430

4%

Current Ratio

No. of times

0.66

0.68

(0.02)

Quick Ratio

No. of times

0.27

0.20

0.07

Shareholder Information

Earnings per Share

Rs.

3.61

2.64

0.97

Dividends per Share

Rs.

1.87

1.19

0.68

Net Asset Value per Share*

Rs.

21.52

20.07

1.45

Closing Share Price

Rs.

53.90

40.00

13.90

Price Earnings Ratio

No. of times

14.95

15.13

(0.18)

Dividend Payout

%

51.84

44.91

6.93

Dividend Yield

%

3.47

2.97

0.50

Market Capitalisation

Rs. million

51,227

38,016

35%

Enterprise Value

Rs. million

77,282

69,895

11%

*Net asset per share has been calculated, based on the number of shares in issue as at 31st March 2024.

| 8 |

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ceylon Cold Stores plc published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 03:45:09 UTC.