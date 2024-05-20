With a legacy of over 150 years, ours is a household name that is synonymous with quality and trust. Over the years, we have thrived through ever-changing business landscapes by dynamically adapting our processes to evolving consumer preferences and market trends.

This year, we defied numerous challenges with resilience, skilfully resetting our dynamic strategies for growth, and strengthening our commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility even further. Our dynamism and foresight have paved the way for the group to remain competitive and maintain the position as a leading Beverages and Frozen Confectionery brand while delivering superior customer service as a Supermarket chain.

We are confident that our consumer-centric approach will continue to accelerate our growth, thereby contributing to a sustainable future that creates value for our consumers and enables us to meet the evolving needs of our stakeholders.