Ceylon Grain Elevators : Interim Financial statments for the six months ended 30th June 2022
08/10/2022 | 06:10am EDT
CEYLON GRAIN ELEVATORS PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
QUARTERLY REVIEW for the second quarter ended 30 June 2022
The Group's revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was Rs.4,543.6 Mn compared to Rs.6,106.8 Mn during the same quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of Rs.1,563.2 Mn or 26%. The Group's revenue for the first half of 2022 was Rs.10,227.7 Mn compared to Rs.12,358.9 Mn during the first half of 2021, representing a decrease of Rs.2,131.2 Mn or 17%.
The Group reported a loss of Rs.221.6 Mn for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a profit of Rs. 136.8 Mn during the same quarter of 2021. The Group reported a loss of Rs.1,466.1 Mn for the first half of 2022 compared to a profit of Rs. 510.5 Mn during the first half of 2021.
The Group's revenue and profitability have been adversely affected during the period under review mainly due to the detrimental effects of the foreign exchange crisis and the significant depreciation of LKR against the USD. This caused the Group to incur significant foreign exchange losses as it was not able to get USD timely to pay its overseas suppliers. Feed production had to be curtailed due to the unavailability and rising costs of imported and local raw materials. Demand for processed chicken and table eggs plummeted as a result of sharp increases in inflation (and VAT) that severely deteriorated the purchasing power of consumers, whilst entire distribution channels were disrupted due to severe fuel shortages. These combined effects adversely affected the Group's performance.
The Company and the Group have adhered to the Sri Lanka Financial Reporting Standards in the preparation of the interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2022.
There have been no other events subsequent to the interim period which require disclosure in the interim financial statements.
(Sgd.) Wickrema Senaka Weerasooria
Non-Executive Independent Chairman
(Sgd.) S S P Corporate Services (Private) Limited
Secretaries
Interim Financial Statements
Ceylon Grain Elevators PLC | 2
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
All amounts in Sri Lankan Rupees thousands
Group
Group
Company
For the three months ended 30 June ...
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Revenue
4,543,639
6,106,785
(26%)
5,444,549
6,026,917
Cost of sales
(2,825,147)
(5,883,968)
(52%)
(3,924,763)
(6,044,333)
Gross profit / (loss)
1,718,492
222,817
671%
1,519,786
(17,416)
Other operating (expenses) / income
(17,982)
(8,694)
107%
16,959
90,691
Selling and distribution expenses
(62,277)
(52,840)
18%
(58,356)
(49,229)
Administrative expenses
(127,330)
(97,715)
30%
(118,877)
(90,583)
Operating profit / (loss)
1,510,903
63,568
NM
1,359,512
(66,537)
Interest income
314,327
58,475
438%
259,035
18,369
Net finance costs
(2,069,726)
(28,622)
NM
(2,061,363)
(28,141)
(Loss) / profit before tax
(244,496)
93,421
NM
(442,816)
(76,309)
Taxation
22,907
43,376
(47%)
38,900
137,483
(Loss) / profit for the period
(221,589)
136,797
NM
(403,916)
61,174
Other comprehensive income for the period,
net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive (expense) / income for
(221,589)
136,797
NM
(403,916)
61,174
the period
(Loss) / profit attributable to :
Equity holders of the parent
(293,509)
82,422
(403,916)
61,174
Non-controlling interest
54,375
-
71,920
-
(221,589)
136,797
(403,916)
61,174
Total comprehensive (expense) / income
attributable to :
Equity holders of the parent
61,174
(293,509)
82,422
(403,916)
Non-controlling interest
54,375
-
71,920
-
(221,589)
136,797
(403,916)
61,174
Basic (loss) / earnings per share (Rs.)
(4.89)
1.37
(6.73)
1.02
Interim Financial Statements
Ceylon Grain Elevators PLC | 3
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
All amounts in Sri Lankan Rupees thousands
Group
Group
Company
For the six months ended 30 June ...
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Revenue
10,227,743
12,358,887
(17%)
11,666,815
12,092,114
Cost of sales
(7,035,574)
(11,477,848)
(39%)
(9,009,763)
(11,763,501)
Gross profit
3,192,169
881,039
262%
2,657,052
328,613
Other operating (expenses) / income
(144,282)
(5,066)
NM
177,420
251,062
Selling and distribution expenses
(130,378)
(115,176)
13%
(123,009)
(109,664)
Administrative expenses
(248,632)
(207,604)
20%
(230,943)
(193,674)
Operating profit
2,668,877
553,193
382%
2,480,520
276,337
Interest income
498,633
131,087
280%
365,364
49,467
Net finance costs
(4,919,236)
(105,738)
NM
(4,906,994)
(116,508)
(Loss) / profit before tax
(1,751,726)
578,542
NM
(2,061,110)
209,296
Taxation
285,589
(68,085)
NM
323,918
77,904
(Loss) / profit for the period
(1,466,137)
510,457
NM
(1,737,192)
287,200
Other comprehensive income for the period,
net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive (expense) / income for
(1,466,137)
510,457
NM
(1,737,192)
287,200
the period
(Loss) / profit attributable to :
Equity holders of the parent
(1,628,229)
330,961
(1,737,192)
287,200
Non-controlling interest
179,496
-
162,092
-
(1,466,137)
510,457
(1,737,192)
287,200
Total comprehensive (expense) / income
attributable to :
Equity holders of the parent
287,200
(1,628,229)
330,961
(1,737,192)
Non-controlling interest
179,496
-
162,092
-
(1,466,137)
510,457
(1,737,192)
287,200
Basic (loss) / earnings per share (Rs.)
(27.14)
5.52
(28.95)
4.79
Interim Financial Statements
Ceylon Grain Elevators PLC | 4
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
All amounts in Sri Lankan Rupees thousands
Group
Company
As at
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
2,411,163
2,437,862
881,983
950,909
Improvements over leased land and buildings
120,883
125,212
120,883
125,212
Right-of-use assets
720,403
738,082
567,248
581,146
Intangible assets
62,870
62,745
62,870
62,745
Investment in associate company
74,765
74,765
33
33
Investment in subsidiary companies
-
-
301,625
301,625
Biological assets
469,831
540,229
-
-
Deferred tax assets
847,873
26,010
847,873
26,010
Total non-current assets
4,004,905
4,707,788
2,782,515
2,047,680
Current assets
Biological assets
36,103
17,143
-
-
Inventories
5,614,574
5,080,753
5,127,526
4,905,095
Trade and other receivables
890,352
730,299
766,906
664,421
Amount due from related companies
41,797
16,332
38,920
30,496
Cash and cash equivalents
9,583,204
9,493,679
7,075,999
5,066,674
Total current assets
16,166,030
15,338,206
13,009,351
10,666,686
Total assets
20,873,818
19,343,111
15,791,866
12,714,366
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Stated capital
1,017,996
1,017,996
1,017,996
1,017,996
Retained earnings
5,082,317
7,070,546
1,554,993
3,652,185
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
6,100,313
8,088,542
2,572,989
4,670,181
Non-controlling interest
2,363,748
2,302,405
-
-
Total equity
8,464,061
10,390,947
2,572,989
4,670,181
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
220,567
221,543
-
-
Employee benefits
163,938
148,206
131,488
117,385
Lease liabilities
930,152
684,268
786,804
548,902
Total non-current liabilities
1,314,657
1,054,017
918,292
666,287
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
2,135,665
2,048,925
1,327,470
1,342,364
Amount due to related companies
8,707,204
5,641,696
10,756,387
5,862,477
Lease liabilities
252,231
207,526
216,728
173,057
Total current liabilities
11,095,100
7,898,147
12,300,585
7,377,898
Total liabilities
12,409,757
8,952,164
13,218,877
8,044,185
Total equity and liabilities
20,873,818
19,343,111
15,791,866
12,714,366
Net asset per share (Rs.)
101.67
134.81
42.88
77.84
(Sgd.) K.A.R.S. Perera
General Manager
(Sgd.) Wickrema Senaka Weerasooria
(Sgd.) Dr. Prathap Ramanujam
Non-Executive Independent Chairman
Non-Executive Independent Director
Interim Financial Statements
Ceylon Grain Elevators PLC | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Ceylon Grain Elevators plc published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:41 UTC.