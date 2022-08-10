Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Ceylon Grain Elevators PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRAN.N0000   LK0029N00005

CEYLON GRAIN ELEVATORS PLC

(GRAN.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
77.00 LKR   +12.74%
77.00 LKR   +12.74%
CEYLON GRAIN ELEVATORS : Interim Financial statments for the six months ended 30th June 2022
PU
05/11Ceylon Grain Elevators PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/24Ceylon Grain Elevators PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Summary 
Summary

Ceylon Grain Elevators : Interim Financial statments for the six months ended 30th June 2022

08/10/2022 | 06:10am EDT
CEYLON GRAIN ELEVATORS PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

QUARTERLY REVIEW for the second quarter ended 30 June 2022

The Group's revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was Rs.4,543.6 Mn compared to Rs.6,106.8 Mn during the same quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of Rs.1,563.2 Mn or 26%. The Group's revenue for the first half of 2022 was Rs.10,227.7 Mn compared to Rs.12,358.9 Mn during the first half of 2021, representing a decrease of Rs.2,131.2 Mn or 17%.

The Group reported a loss of Rs.221.6 Mn for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a profit of Rs. 136.8 Mn during the same quarter of 2021. The Group reported a loss of Rs.1,466.1 Mn for the first half of 2022 compared to a profit of Rs. 510.5 Mn during the first half of 2021.

The Group's revenue and profitability have been adversely affected during the period under review mainly due to the detrimental effects of the foreign exchange crisis and the significant depreciation of LKR against the USD. This caused the Group to incur significant foreign exchange losses as it was not able to get USD timely to pay its overseas suppliers. Feed production had to be curtailed due to the unavailability and rising costs of imported and local raw materials. Demand for processed chicken and table eggs plummeted as a result of sharp increases in inflation (and VAT) that severely deteriorated the purchasing power of consumers, whilst entire distribution channels were disrupted due to severe fuel shortages. These combined effects adversely affected the Group's performance.

The Company and the Group have adhered to the Sri Lanka Financial Reporting Standards in the preparation of the interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2022.

There have been no other events subsequent to the interim period which require disclosure in the interim financial statements.

(Sgd.) Wickrema Senaka Weerasooria

Non-Executive Independent Chairman

(Sgd.) S S P Corporate Services (Private) Limited

Secretaries

Interim Financial Statements

Ceylon Grain Elevators PLC | 2

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

All amounts in Sri Lankan Rupees thousands

Group

Group

Company

For the three months ended 30 June ...

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Revenue

4,543,639

6,106,785

(26%)

5,444,549

6,026,917

Cost of sales

(2,825,147)

(5,883,968)

(52%)

(3,924,763)

(6,044,333)

Gross profit / (loss)

1,718,492

222,817

671%

1,519,786

(17,416)

Other operating (expenses) / income

(17,982)

(8,694)

107%

16,959

90,691

Selling and distribution expenses

(62,277)

(52,840)

18%

(58,356)

(49,229)

Administrative expenses

(127,330)

(97,715)

30%

(118,877)

(90,583)

Operating profit / (loss)

1,510,903

63,568

NM

1,359,512

(66,537)

Interest income

314,327

58,475

438%

259,035

18,369

Net finance costs

(2,069,726)

(28,622)

NM

(2,061,363)

(28,141)

(Loss) / profit before tax

(244,496)

93,421

NM

(442,816)

(76,309)

Taxation

22,907

43,376

(47%)

38,900

137,483

(Loss) / profit for the period

(221,589)

136,797

NM

(403,916)

61,174

Other comprehensive income for the period,

net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive (expense) / income for

(221,589)

136,797

NM

(403,916)

61,174

the period

(Loss) / profit attributable to :

Equity holders of the parent

(293,509)

82,422

(403,916)

61,174

Non-controlling interest

54,375

-

71,920

-

(221,589)

136,797

(403,916)

61,174

Total comprehensive (expense) / income

attributable to :

Equity holders of the parent

61,174

(293,509)

82,422

(403,916)

Non-controlling interest

54,375

-

71,920

-

(221,589)

136,797

(403,916)

61,174

Basic (loss) / earnings per share (Rs.)

(4.89)

1.37

(6.73)

1.02

Interim Financial Statements

Ceylon Grain Elevators PLC | 3

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

All amounts in Sri Lankan Rupees thousands

Group

Group

Company

For the six months ended 30 June ...

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Revenue

10,227,743

12,358,887

(17%)

11,666,815

12,092,114

Cost of sales

(7,035,574)

(11,477,848)

(39%)

(9,009,763)

(11,763,501)

Gross profit

3,192,169

881,039

262%

2,657,052

328,613

Other operating (expenses) / income

(144,282)

(5,066)

NM

177,420

251,062

Selling and distribution expenses

(130,378)

(115,176)

13%

(123,009)

(109,664)

Administrative expenses

(248,632)

(207,604)

20%

(230,943)

(193,674)

Operating profit

2,668,877

553,193

382%

2,480,520

276,337

Interest income

498,633

131,087

280%

365,364

49,467

Net finance costs

(4,919,236)

(105,738)

NM

(4,906,994)

(116,508)

(Loss) / profit before tax

(1,751,726)

578,542

NM

(2,061,110)

209,296

Taxation

285,589

(68,085)

NM

323,918

77,904

(Loss) / profit for the period

(1,466,137)

510,457

NM

(1,737,192)

287,200

Other comprehensive income for the period,

net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive (expense) / income for

(1,466,137)

510,457

NM

(1,737,192)

287,200

the period

(Loss) / profit attributable to :

Equity holders of the parent

(1,628,229)

330,961

(1,737,192)

287,200

Non-controlling interest

179,496

-

162,092

-

(1,466,137)

510,457

(1,737,192)

287,200

Total comprehensive (expense) / income

attributable to :

Equity holders of the parent

287,200

(1,628,229)

330,961

(1,737,192)

Non-controlling interest

179,496

-

162,092

-

(1,466,137)

510,457

(1,737,192)

287,200

Basic (loss) / earnings per share (Rs.)

(27.14)

5.52

(28.95)

4.79

Interim Financial Statements

Ceylon Grain Elevators PLC | 4

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

All amounts in Sri Lankan Rupees thousands

Group

Company

As at

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

2,411,163

2,437,862

881,983

950,909

Improvements over leased land and buildings

120,883

125,212

120,883

125,212

Right-of-use assets

720,403

738,082

567,248

581,146

Intangible assets

62,870

62,745

62,870

62,745

Investment in associate company

74,765

74,765

33

33

Investment in subsidiary companies

-

-

301,625

301,625

Biological assets

469,831

540,229

-

-

Deferred tax assets

847,873

26,010

847,873

26,010

Total non-current assets

4,004,905

4,707,788

2,782,515

2,047,680

Current assets

Biological assets

36,103

17,143

-

-

Inventories

5,614,574

5,080,753

5,127,526

4,905,095

Trade and other receivables

890,352

730,299

766,906

664,421

Amount due from related companies

41,797

16,332

38,920

30,496

Cash and cash equivalents

9,583,204

9,493,679

7,075,999

5,066,674

Total current assets

16,166,030

15,338,206

13,009,351

10,666,686

Total assets

20,873,818

19,343,111

15,791,866

12,714,366

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Stated capital

1,017,996

1,017,996

1,017,996

1,017,996

Retained earnings

5,082,317

7,070,546

1,554,993

3,652,185

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

6,100,313

8,088,542

2,572,989

4,670,181

Non-controlling interest

2,363,748

2,302,405

-

-

Total equity

8,464,061

10,390,947

2,572,989

4,670,181

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

220,567

221,543

-

-

Employee benefits

163,938

148,206

131,488

117,385

Lease liabilities

930,152

684,268

786,804

548,902

Total non-current liabilities

1,314,657

1,054,017

918,292

666,287

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

2,135,665

2,048,925

1,327,470

1,342,364

Amount due to related companies

8,707,204

5,641,696

10,756,387

5,862,477

Lease liabilities

252,231

207,526

216,728

173,057

Total current liabilities

11,095,100

7,898,147

12,300,585

7,377,898

Total liabilities

12,409,757

8,952,164

13,218,877

8,044,185

Total equity and liabilities

20,873,818

19,343,111

15,791,866

12,714,366

Net asset per share (Rs.)

101.67

134.81

42.88

77.84

(Sgd.) K.A.R.S. Perera

General Manager

(Sgd.) Wickrema Senaka Weerasooria

(Sgd.) Dr. Prathap Ramanujam

Non-Executive Independent Chairman

Non-Executive Independent Director

Interim Financial Statements

Ceylon Grain Elevators PLC | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ceylon Grain Elevators plc published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 24 055 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 672 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,63x
Yield 2021 4,93%
Capitalization 4 620 M 12,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,10x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 370
Free-Float 31,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Kwong Cheng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Akram Ansar Assistant General Manager-Finance
Wickrema Senaka Weerasooria Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Zhen Jie Li Assistant General Manager-Technical
Prathap Ramanujam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEYLON GRAIN ELEVATORS PLC-36.76%13
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-19.13%14 583
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-1.84%9 807
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-3.78%6 319
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%6 059
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-30.98%4 440