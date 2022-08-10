Ceylon Grain Elevators : Interim Financial statments for the six months ended 30th June 2022

The Group's revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was Rs.4,543.6 Mn compared to Rs.6,106.8 Mn during the same quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of Rs.1,563.2 Mn or 26%. The Group's revenue for the first half of 2022 was Rs.10,227.7 Mn compared to Rs.12,358.9 Mn during the first half of 2021, representing a decrease of Rs.2,131.2 Mn or 17%.

The Group reported a loss of Rs.221.6 Mn for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a profit of Rs. 136.8 Mn during the same quarter of 2021. The Group reported a loss of Rs.1,466.1 Mn for the first half of 2022 compared to a profit of Rs. 510.5 Mn during the first half of 2021.

The Group's revenue and profitability have been adversely affected during the period under review mainly due to the detrimental effects of the foreign exchange crisis and the significant depreciation of LKR against the USD. This caused the Group to incur significant foreign exchange losses as it was not able to get USD timely to pay its overseas suppliers. Feed production had to be curtailed due to the unavailability and rising costs of imported and local raw materials. Demand for processed chicken and table eggs plummeted as a result of sharp increases in inflation (and VAT) that severely deteriorated the purchasing power of consumers, whilst entire distribution channels were disrupted due to severe fuel shortages. These combined effects adversely affected the Group's performance.

The Company and the Group have adhered to the Sri Lanka Financial Reporting Standards in the preparation of the interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2022.

There have been no other events subsequent to the interim period which require disclosure in the interim financial statements.

