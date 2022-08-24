Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  Ceylon Printers PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    CPRT.N0000   LK0036N00000

CEYLON PRINTERS PLC

(CPRT.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2021-03-23
52.00 LKR   +0.39%
10:38aCEYLON PRINTERS : Interim Financial Report 30.06.2022
PU
08/23Ceylon Printers PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
02/28Ceylon Printers PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ceylon Printers : Interim Financial Report 30.06.2022

08/24/2022 | 10:38am EDT
CEYLON PRINTERS PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Group

Three

Three

months ended

months ended

30th June 2022

30th June 2021

Variance

Rs.

Rs.

%

Revenue

46,048,985

37,679,560

22.21

Cost of Sales

(27,641,197)

(37,060,527)

(25.42)

Gross Profit /(Loss)

18,407,788

619,033

2,873.64

Other Income

202,795

360,720

(43.78)

Selling and Distribution Cost

(16,800)

(139,111)

(87.92)

Administration Expenses

(20,153,156)

(3,869,620)

420.80

Results from Operating activities

(1,559,373)

(3,028,978)

(48.52)

Finance Cost

(1,029,088)

(752,248)

36.80

Finance Income

6,184

19,828

(68.81)

Net Finance (Cost/Income)

(1,022,904)

(732,420)

39.66

Profit/(Loss) before Income Taxation

(2,582,277)

(3,761,398)

(31.35)

Income Tax Expenses

0

(258,884)

(100.00)

Profit /(Loss) After Income Taxation

(2,582,277)

(4,020,282)

(35.77)

Other Comprehensive Income

Net charge in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets

(9,744)

(7,574)

Deficit/(Surplus) Change on Employee Retirement

Benefit Obligation

(215,641)

416,753

Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the period

(225,385)

409,179

(155.08)

Total Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the period

(2,807,662)

(3,611,103)

(22.25)

Profit/Loss attributable to:

(35.52)

Equity holders of the parent

(2,585,634)

(4,010,285)

Non controlling Interest

3,357

(9,997)

(133.58)

Profit/(Loss) for the period

(2,582,277)

(4,020,282)

(35.77)

Total Comprehensive expense attributable to

(21.88)

Equity holders of the parent

(2,811,127)

(3,598,581)

Non controlling Interest

3,465

(12,522)

(127.67)

Total Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the period

(2,807,662)

(3,611,103)

(22.25)

Earnings Per Share

(4.31)

(6.68)

Segmental Analysis

Printing

46,023,389

33,928,309

ATM Cards

0

3,712,500

Service

25,596

38,751

46,048,985

37,679,560

NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS

  1. The figures are provisional and subject to audit.
  2. The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards-LKAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, and has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation which have been adopted in the previous year.
  3. Comparative figures have been re-classified to conform with the current year's presentation.
  4. There are no other material events, which have occurred subsequent to the period where adjustments are necessary.
  5. There are no changes in contingent liabilities of material nature since the last annual balance sheet date.

Stated Capital

Stated Capital is represented by number of shares in issue as given below.

As at

30th June 2022

30th June 2021

Ordinary shares

600,170

600,170

Market price per share

2022

2021

For the quarter ended 30th June

Rs.

Rs.

Highest price

No Trading

No Trading

Lowest price

No Trading

No Trading

Closing price as at 30th June

No Trading

No Trading

L.I.Ratnasabapathy

Director

A.M.De Alwis

Director

Date 22nd August 2022

CEYLON PRINTERS PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Company

Three

Three

months ended

months ended

Variance

30th June 2022

30th June 2021

Rs.

Rs.

%

Revenue

46,023,389

37,640,809

22.27

Cost of Sales

(28,030,048)

(38,355,913)

(26.92)

Gross Profit /(Loss)

17,993,341

(715,104)

(2,616.19)

Other Income

202,795

360,720

(43.78)

Selling and Distribution Cost

(16,800)

(139,111)

(87.92)

Administration Expenses

(9,754,439)

(3,378,459)

188.72

Results from Operating activities

8,424,897

(3,871,954)

(317.59)

Finance Cost

(939,340)

(712,915)

31.76

Finance Income

0

3,627

(100.00)

Net Finance (Cost/Income)

(939,340)

(709,288)

32.43

Profit/(Loss) before Income Taxation

7,485,557

(4,581,242)

(263.40)

Income Tax Expenses

0

0

#DIV/0!

Profit/(Loss) After Income Taxation

7,485,557

(4,581,242)

(263.40)

Other Comprehensive Income

#DIV/0!

Net charge in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets

0

0

Deficit/(Surplus) Change on Employee Retirement

Benefit Obligation

(254,230)

302,105

Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the period

(254,230)

302,105

(184.15)

Total Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the period

7,231,327

(4,279,137)

(268.99)

Earnings Per Share

12.47

(7.63)

The above figures are Provisional and unaudited

L.I.Ratnasabapathy

Director

A.M.De Alwis

Director

Date 22nd August 2022

CEYLON PRINTERS PLC

Statement of Financial Position

Group

Company

As at

30th June 2022 6

30th June 2021

31st March 2022

30th June 2022

30th June 2021

31st March 2022

ASSETS

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Non-Current Assets

Property,Plant and Equipment

39,446,476

42,913,108

41,606,006

32,190,856

34,129,988

33,968,510

Investment in Subsidiaries

0

0

0

9,300,000

9,300,000

9,300,000

Non Current Financial Assets

653,477

668,635

663,221

383,880

383,880

383,880

Total Non Current Assets

40,099,953

43,581,743

42,269,227

41,874,736

43,813,868

43,652,390

Current Assets

Inventories

24,443,665

20,700,251

31,871,362

24,443,665

20,700,251

31,871,362

Trade and Other Receivables

27,376,008

31,452,736

16,478,887

27,180,642

22,645,037

16,299,522

Related Company Balances

0

50,047

0

0

0

0

Other Financial Assets

14,558,926

15,309,215

14,614,070

3,412,249

3,667,538

3,446,784

Income Tax Refund

48,524

88,274

48,523

17,360

17,360

17,360

Income Tax receivable

36,260

95,446

36,260

36,260

36,260

36,260

Cash and Cash Equivalents

7,316,762

1,075,940

2,316,051

2,100,917

916,002

1,800,917

Total Current Assets

73,780,145

68,771,909

65,365,153

57,191,093

47,982,448

53,472,205

TOTAL ASSETS

113,880,098

112,353,652

107,634,380

99,065,829

91,796,316

97,124,595

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and Reserves

Stated Capital (600,170)

30,358,500

30,358,500

30,358,500

30,358,500

30,358,500

30,358,500

Other Components of Equity

468,225

463,445

477,969

343,754

343,754

343,754

Revaluation Reserves

21,265,425

16,565,427

21,265,425

14,747,625

10,047,628

14,747,625

Retained Earnings

-60,193,669

-56,018,908

-57,395,751

-51,076,130

-56,078,142

-58,307,457

Total Equity Attributable to Owners of the Compan

-8,101,519

-8,631,536

-5,293,857

-5,626,251

-15,328,260

-12,857,578

Non Controlling Interest

2,013,271

2,074,195

2,006,449

0

0

Total Equity

-6,088,248

-6,557,341

-3,287,408

-5,626,251

-15,328,260

-12,857,578

Non Current Liabilities

Loans and Borrowings

28,450,000

29,850,000

29,555,000

28,450,000

29,850,000

29,555,000

Retirement Benefit Obligation

7,664,672

8,726,590

7,123,985

3,124,591

4,736,367

2,722,153

Total Non Current Liabilities

36,114,672

38,576,590

36,678,985

31,574,591

34,586,367

32,277,153

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

26,763,261

31,331,267

17,996,470

25,888,641

31,931,198

27,055,208

Related Company Balances

24,584,552

17,198,738

21,205,788

15,375,432

11,286,101

18,234,561

Bank Overdraft

18,351,922

16,463,147

12,703,563

18,293,911

14,238,543

10,672,703

Income tax liabilities

594,434

258,884

594,434

0

0

Loans and Borrowings

13,559,505

15,082,367

21,742,548

13,559,505

15,082,367

21,742,548

Total Current liabilities

83,853,674

80,334,403

74,242,803

73,117,489

72,538,209

77,705,020

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

113,880,098

112,353,652

107,634,380

99,065,829

91,796,316

97,124,595

Net Asset Value Per Share

(13.50)

(14.38)

(8.82)

(9.37)

(25.54)

(21.42)

-

-

-

-

-

-

L.I.Ratnasabapathy

Director

A.M.De Alwis

Director

Date 22nd August 2022

CEYLON PRINTERS PLC

Statement of Changes in Equity

For Three Months Ended 30th June 2022

Group

Stated Revaluation

Retained

Available for Non Controlling

Total

Capital

Reserve

Earnings

sale Reserve

Interest

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 01/04/2021

30,358,500

16,565,427

(52,415,379)

471,019

2,096,714

(2,923,719)

Profit/(Loss) for the period

0

0

(4,020,282)

0

(9,997)

(4,030,279)

Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the year

0

0

416,753

(7,574)

(12,522)

396,657

Total Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the year

0

0

(3,603,529)

(7,574)

(22,519)

(3,633,622)

Balance as at 30/06/2021

30,358,500

16,565,427

(56,018,908)

463,445

2,074,195

(6,557,341)

Balance as at 01/04/2022

30,358,500

21,265,425

(57,395,751)

477,969

2,006,449

(3,287,408)

Profit/(Loss) for the period

0

(2,582,277)

0

3,357

(2,578,920)

Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the year

0

(215,641)

(9,744)

3,465

(221,920)

Reserves-FA Replacement Reserve

0

0

Total Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the year

0

(2,797,918)

(9,744)

6,822

(2,800,840)

Balance as at 30/06/2022

30,358,500

21,265,425

(60,193,669)

468,225

2,013,271

(6,088,248)

Company

Stated Revaluation

Retained

Available for

Total

Capital

Reserve

Earnings

sale Reserve

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 01/04/2021

30,358,500

10,047,628

(51,799,005)

343,754

(11,049,123)

Profit/(Loss) for the period

0

(4,581,242)

0

(4,581,242)

Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the year

0

302,105

0

302,105

0

(4,279,137)

0

(4,279,137)

Balance as at 30/06/2021

30,358,500

10,047,628

(56,078,142)

343,754

(15,328,260)

Balance as at 01/04/2022

30,358,500

14,747,625

(58,307,457)

343,754

(12,857,578)

Profit/(Loss) for the period

0

7,485,557

0

7,485,557

Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the year

0

(254,230)

0

(254,230)

Reserves-FA Replacement Reserve

0

0

Total Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the year

0

7,231,327

0

7,231,327

Balance as at 30/06/2022

30,358,500

14,747,625

(51,076,130)

343,754

(5,626,251)

CEYLON PRINTERS PLC

Cash Flow Statements

Group

Company

Three

Three

Three e

Three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

30th June 2022

30th June 2021

30th June 2022

30th June 2021

Cash Flow From Operating Activities

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Net Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation And Extraordinary Items

(2,582,277)

(3,761,398)

7,485,557

(4,581,242)

Adjustment for

Depreciation

2,159,530

1,904,706

1,777,654

1,522,830

Interest Cost

1,029,088

752,248

939,340

712,915

Provision For Gratuity

325,045

467,806

148,207

277,069

Operating Profit/(Loss) Before Working Capital Changes

931,386

(636,638)

10,350,758

(2,068,428)

Working Capital Adjustment

Increase /( Decrease) in Inventories

7,427,697

(2,767,595)

7,427,697

(2,767,595)

Increase / (Decrease) in Trade and Other Receivables

(10,841,978)

(2,739,605)

(10,846,586)

(441,365)

Increase /( Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables

8,773,613

9,802,446

(1,166,565)

9,725,955

Increase / (Decrease) Change in Other Accounts Payable

3,378,764

3,411,760

(2,859,129)

3,012,906

Cash Generated From Operations

9,669,482

7,070,368

2,906,175

7,461,473

Gratuity Paid

0

(389,950)

0

(389,950)

Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities

9,669,482

6,680,418

2,906,175

7,071,523

Cash Flow From Investing Activities

Purchase of Property, Plant And Equipment

0

(154,775)

0

(154,775)

Fixed Deposit Investment During the Year

0

(4,239)

0

0

Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities

0

(159,014)

0

(154,775)

Cash Flow From Financing Activities

Other Loans

(9,288,043)

(8,005,591)

(9,288,043)

(8,005,591)

Interest Cost

(1,029,088)

(752,248)

(939,340)

(712,915)

Net Cash Flows From Financing Activities

(10,317,131)

(8,757,839)

(10,227,383)

(8,718,506)

Net Increase/(Decrease) In Cash and Cash Equivalents

(647,649)

(2,236,435)

(7,321,208)

(1,801,758)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Year

(10,387,511)

(13,150,772)

(8,871,786)

(11,520,783)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Year (Note A)

(11,035,160)

(15,387,207)

(16,192,994)

(13,322,541)

Note A - Cash and Cash Equivalents

Favourable Balances

7,316,762

1,075,940

2,100,917

916,002

Cash in hand and at Bank

Unfavourable Balances

Bank Overdraft

(18,351,922)

(16,463,147)

(18,293,911)

(14,238,543)

(11,035,160)

(15,387,207)

(16,192,994)

(13,322,541)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ceylon Printers plc published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 14:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
