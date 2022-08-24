Ceylon Printers : Interim Financial Report 30.06.2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Group
Three
Three
months ended
months ended
30th June 2022
30th June 2021
Variance
Rs.
Rs.
%
Revenue
46,048,985
37,679,560
22.21
Cost of Sales
(27,641,197)
(37,060,527)
(25.42)
Gross Profit /(Loss)
18,407,788
619,033
2,873.64
Other Income
202,795
360,720
(43.78)
Selling and Distribution Cost
(16,800)
(139,111)
(87.92)
Administration Expenses
(20,153,156)
(3,869,620)
420.80
Results from Operating activities
(1,559,373)
(3,028,978)
(48.52)
Finance Cost
(1,029,088)
(752,248)
36.80
Finance Income
6,184
19,828
(68.81)
Net Finance (Cost/Income)
(1,022,904)
(732,420)
39.66
Profit/(Loss) before Income Taxation
(2,582,277)
(3,761,398)
(31.35)
Income Tax Expenses
0
(258,884)
(100.00)
Profit /(Loss) After Income Taxation
(2,582,277)
(4,020,282)
(35.77)
Other Comprehensive Income
Net charge in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets
(9,744)
(7,574)
Deficit/(Surplus) Change on Employee Retirement
Benefit Obligation
(215,641)
416,753
Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the period
(225,385)
409,179
(155.08)
Total Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the period
(2,807,662)
(3,611,103)
(22.25)
Profit/Loss attributable to:
(35.52)
Equity holders of the parent
(2,585,634)
(4,010,285)
Non controlling Interest
3,357
(9,997)
(133.58)
Profit/(Loss) for the period
(2,582,277)
(4,020,282)
(35.77)
Total Comprehensive expense attributable to
(21.88)
Equity holders of the parent
(2,811,127)
(3,598,581)
Non controlling Interest
3,465
(12,522)
(127.67)
Total Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the period
(2,807,662)
(3,611,103)
(22.25)
Earnings Per Share
(4.31)
(6.68)
Segmental Analysis
Printing
46,023,389
33,928,309
ATM Cards
0
3,712,500
Service
25,596
38,751
46,048,985
37,679,560
NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS
The figures are provisional and subject to audit.
The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards-LKAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, and has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation which have been adopted in the previous year.
Comparative figures have been re-classified to conform with the current year's presentation.
There are no other material events, which have occurred subsequent to the period where adjustments are necessary.
There are no changes in contingent liabilities of material nature since the last annual balance sheet date.
Stated Capital
Stated Capital is represented by number of shares in issue as given below.
As at
30th June 2022
30th June 2021
Ordinary shares
600,170
600,170
Market price per share
2022
2021
For the quarter ended 30th June
Rs.
Rs.
Highest price
No Trading
No Trading
Lowest price
No Trading
No Trading
Closing price as at 30th June
No Trading
No Trading
L.I.Ratnasabapathy
Director
A.M.De Alwis
Director
Date 22nd August 2022
CEYLON PRINTERS PLC
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Company
Three
Three
months ended
months ended
Variance
30th June 2022
30th June 2021
Rs.
Rs.
%
Revenue
46,023,389
37,640,809
22.27
Cost of Sales
(28,030,048)
(38,355,913)
(26.92)
Gross Profit /(Loss)
17,993,341
(715,104)
(2,616.19)
Other Income
202,795
360,720
(43.78)
Selling and Distribution Cost
(16,800)
(139,111)
(87.92)
Administration Expenses
(9,754,439)
(3,378,459)
188.72
Results from Operating activities
8,424,897
(3,871,954)
(317.59)
Finance Cost
(939,340)
(712,915)
31.76
Finance Income
0
3,627
(100.00)
Net Finance (Cost/Income)
(939,340)
(709,288)
32.43
Profit/(Loss) before Income Taxation
7,485,557
(4,581,242)
(263.40)
Income Tax Expenses
0
0
#DIV/0!
Profit/(Loss) After Income Taxation
7,485,557
(4,581,242)
(263.40)
Other Comprehensive Income
#DIV/0!
Net charge in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets
0
0
Deficit/(Surplus) Change on Employee Retirement
Benefit Obligation
(254,230)
302,105
Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the period
(254,230)
302,105
(184.15)
Total Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the period
7,231,327
(4,279,137)
(268.99)
Earnings Per Share
12.47
(7.63)
The above figures are Provisional and unaudited
L.I.Ratnasabapathy
Director
A.M.De Alwis
Director
Date 22nd August 2022
CEYLON PRINTERS PLC
Statement of Financial Position
Group
Company
As at
30th June 2022 6
30th June 2021
31st March 2022
30th June 2022
30th June 2021
31st March 2022
ASSETS
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Non-Current Assets
Property,Plant and Equipment
39,446,476
42,913,108
41,606,006
32,190,856
34,129,988
33,968,510
Investment in Subsidiaries
0
0
0
9,300,000
9,300,000
9,300,000
Non Current Financial Assets
653,477
668,635
663,221
383,880
383,880
383,880
Total Non Current Assets
40,099,953
43,581,743
42,269,227
41,874,736
43,813,868
43,652,390
Current Assets
Inventories
24,443,665
20,700,251
31,871,362
24,443,665
20,700,251
31,871,362
Trade and Other Receivables
27,376,008
31,452,736
16,478,887
27,180,642
22,645,037
16,299,522
Related Company Balances
0
50,047
0
0
0
0
Other Financial Assets
14,558,926
15,309,215
14,614,070
3,412,249
3,667,538
3,446,784
Income Tax Refund
48,524
88,274
48,523
17,360
17,360
17,360
Income Tax receivable
36,260
95,446
36,260
36,260
36,260
36,260
Cash and Cash Equivalents
7,316,762
1,075,940
2,316,051
2,100,917
916,002
1,800,917
Total Current Assets
73,780,145
68,771,909
65,365,153
57,191,093
47,982,448
53,472,205
TOTAL ASSETS
113,880,098
112,353,652
107,634,380
99,065,829
91,796,316
97,124,595
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and Reserves
Stated Capital (600,170)
30,358,500
30,358,500
30,358,500
30,358,500
30,358,500
30,358,500
Other Components of Equity
468,225
463,445
477,969
343,754
343,754
343,754
Revaluation Reserves
21,265,425
16,565,427
21,265,425
14,747,625
10,047,628
14,747,625
Retained Earnings
-60,193,669
-56,018,908
-57,395,751
-51,076,130
-56,078,142
-58,307,457
Total Equity Attributable to Owners of the Compan
-8,101,519
-8,631,536
-5,293,857
-5,626,251
-15,328,260
-12,857,578
Non Controlling Interest
2,013,271
2,074,195
2,006,449
0
0
Total Equity
-6,088,248
-6,557,341
-3,287,408
-5,626,251
-15,328,260
-12,857,578
Non Current Liabilities
Loans and Borrowings
28,450,000
29,850,000
29,555,000
28,450,000
29,850,000
29,555,000
Retirement Benefit Obligation
7,664,672
8,726,590
7,123,985
3,124,591
4,736,367
2,722,153
Total Non Current Liabilities
36,114,672
38,576,590
36,678,985
31,574,591
34,586,367
32,277,153
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
26,763,261
31,331,267
17,996,470
25,888,641
31,931,198
27,055,208
Related Company Balances
24,584,552
17,198,738
21,205,788
15,375,432
11,286,101
18,234,561
Bank Overdraft
18,351,922
16,463,147
12,703,563
18,293,911
14,238,543
10,672,703
Income tax liabilities
594,434
258,884
594,434
0
0
Loans and Borrowings
13,559,505
15,082,367
21,742,548
13,559,505
15,082,367
21,742,548
Total Current liabilities
83,853,674
80,334,403
74,242,803
73,117,489
72,538,209
77,705,020
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
113,880,098
112,353,652
107,634,380
99,065,829
91,796,316
97,124,595
Net Asset Value Per Share
(13.50)
(14.38)
(8.82)
(9.37)
(25.54)
(21.42)
-
-
-
-
-
-
L.I.Ratnasabapathy
Director
A.M.De Alwis
Director
Date 22nd August 2022
CEYLON PRINTERS PLC
Statement of Changes in Equity
For Three Months Ended 30th June 2022
Group
Stated Revaluation
Retained
Available for Non Controlling
Total
Capital
Reserve
Earnings
sale Reserve
Interest
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 01/04/2021
30,358,500
16,565,427
(52,415,379)
471,019
2,096,714
(2,923,719)
Profit/(Loss) for the period
0
0
(4,020,282)
0
(9,997)
(4,030,279)
Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the year
0
0
416,753
(7,574)
(12,522)
396,657
Total Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the year
0
0
(3,603,529)
(7,574)
(22,519)
(3,633,622)
Balance as at 30/06/2021
30,358,500
16,565,427
(56,018,908)
463,445
2,074,195
(6,557,341)
Balance as at 01/04/2022
30,358,500
21,265,425
(57,395,751)
477,969
2,006,449
(3,287,408)
Profit/(Loss) for the period
0
(2,582,277)
0
3,357
(2,578,920)
Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the year
0
(215,641)
(9,744)
3,465
(221,920)
Reserves-FA Replacement Reserve
0
0
Total Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the year
0
(2,797,918)
(9,744)
6,822
(2,800,840)
Balance as at 30/06/2022
30,358,500
21,265,425
(60,193,669)
468,225
2,013,271
(6,088,248)
Company
Stated Revaluation
Retained
Available for
Total
Capital
Reserve
Earnings
sale Reserve
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 01/04/2021
30,358,500
10,047,628
(51,799,005)
343,754
(11,049,123)
Profit/(Loss) for the period
0
(4,581,242)
0
(4,581,242)
Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the year
0
302,105
0
302,105
0
(4,279,137)
0
(4,279,137)
Balance as at 30/06/2021
30,358,500
10,047,628
(56,078,142)
343,754
(15,328,260)
Balance as at 01/04/2022
30,358,500
14,747,625
(58,307,457)
343,754
(12,857,578)
Profit/(Loss) for the period
0
7,485,557
0
7,485,557
Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the year
0
(254,230)
0
(254,230)
Reserves-FA Replacement Reserve
0
0
Total Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the year
0
7,231,327
0
7,231,327
Balance as at 30/06/2022
30,358,500
14,747,625
(51,076,130)
343,754
(5,626,251)
CEYLON PRINTERS PLC
Cash Flow Statements
Group
Company
Three
Three
Three e
Three
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
30th June 2022
30th June 2021
30th June 2022
30th June 2021
Cash Flow From Operating Activities
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Net Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation And Extraordinary Items
(2,582,277)
(3,761,398)
7,485,557
(4,581,242)
Adjustment for
Depreciation
2,159,530
1,904,706
1,777,654
1,522,830
Interest Cost
1,029,088
752,248
939,340
712,915
Provision For Gratuity
325,045
467,806
148,207
277,069
Operating Profit/(Loss) Before Working Capital Changes
931,386
(636,638)
10,350,758
(2,068,428)
Working Capital Adjustment
Increase /( Decrease) in Inventories
7,427,697
(2,767,595)
7,427,697
(2,767,595)
Increase / (Decrease) in Trade and Other Receivables
(10,841,978)
(2,739,605)
(10,846,586)
(441,365)
Increase /( Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables
8,773,613
9,802,446
(1,166,565)
9,725,955
Increase / (Decrease) Change in Other Accounts Payable
3,378,764
3,411,760
(2,859,129)
3,012,906
Cash Generated From Operations
9,669,482
7,070,368
2,906,175
7,461,473
Gratuity Paid
0
(389,950)
0
(389,950)
Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities
9,669,482
6,680,418
2,906,175
7,071,523
Cash Flow From Investing Activities
Purchase of Property, Plant And Equipment
0
(154,775)
0
(154,775)
Fixed Deposit Investment During the Year
0
(4,239)
0
0
Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities
0
(159,014)
0
(154,775)
Cash Flow From Financing Activities
Other Loans
(9,288,043)
(8,005,591)
(9,288,043)
(8,005,591)
Interest Cost
(1,029,088)
(752,248)
(939,340)
(712,915)
Net Cash Flows From Financing Activities
(10,317,131)
(8,757,839)
(10,227,383)
(8,718,506)
Net Increase/(Decrease) In Cash and Cash Equivalents
(647,649)
(2,236,435)
(7,321,208)
(1,801,758)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Year
(10,387,511)
(13,150,772)
(8,871,786)
(11,520,783)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Year (Note A)
(11,035,160)
(15,387,207)
(16,192,994)
(13,322,541)
Note A - Cash and Cash Equivalents
Favourable Balances
7,316,762
1,075,940
2,100,917
916,002
Cash in hand and at Bank
Unfavourable Balances
Bank Overdraft
(18,351,922)
(16,463,147)
(18,293,911)
(14,238,543)
(11,035,160)
(15,387,207)
(16,192,994)
(13,322,541)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Ceylon Printers plc published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 14:37:02 UTC.