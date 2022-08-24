Ceylon Printers : Interim Financial Report 30.06.2022

CEYLON PRINTERS PLC

Cash Flow Statements

Group Company

30th June 2022 30th June 2021 30th June 2022 30th June 2021

Cash Flow From Operating Activities Rs. Rs. Rs. Rs.

Net Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation And Extraordinary Items (2,582,277) (3,761,398) 7,485,557 (4,581,242)

Adjustment for

Depreciation 2,159,530 1,904,706 1,777,654 1,522,830

Interest Cost 1,029,088 752,248 939,340 712,915

Provision For Gratuity 325,045 467,806 148,207 277,069

Operating Profit/(Loss) Before Working Capital Changes 931,386 (636,638) 10,350,758 (2,068,428)

Working Capital Adjustment

Increase /( Decrease) in Inventories 7,427,697 (2,767,595) 7,427,697 (2,767,595)

Increase / (Decrease) in Trade and Other Receivables (10,841,978) (2,739,605) (10,846,586) (441,365)

Increase /( Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables 8,773,613 9,802,446 (1,166,565) 9,725,955

Increase / (Decrease) Change in Other Accounts Payable 3,378,764 3,411,760 (2,859,129) 3,012,906

Cash Generated From Operations 9,669,482 7,070,368 2,906,175 7,461,473

Gratuity Paid 0 (389,950) 0 (389,950)

Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities 9,669,482 6,680,418 2,906,175 7,071,523

Cash Flow From Investing Activities

Purchase of Property, Plant And Equipment 0 (154,775) 0 (154,775)

Fixed Deposit Investment During the Year 0 (4,239) 0 0

Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities 0 (159,014) 0 (154,775)

Cash Flow From Financing Activities

Other Loans (9,288,043) (8,005,591) (9,288,043) (8,005,591)

Interest Cost (1,029,088) (752,248) (939,340) (712,915)

Net Cash Flows From Financing Activities (10,317,131) (8,757,839) (10,227,383) (8,718,506)

Net Increase/(Decrease) In Cash and Cash Equivalents (647,649) (2,236,435) (7,321,208) (1,801,758)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Year (10,387,511) (13,150,772) (8,871,786) (11,520,783)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Year (Note A) (11,035,160) (15,387,207) (16,192,994) (13,322,541)

Note A - Cash and Cash Equivalents

Favourable Balances 7,316,762 1,075,940 2,100,917 916,002

Cash in hand and at Bank

Unfavourable Balances

Bank Overdraft (18,351,922) (16,463,147) (18,293,911) (14,238,543)