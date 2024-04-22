VE &

ABOVE & BEYOND

At Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC, our strategic focus is on fostering Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives. Our focus also goes beyond meeting sustainability expectations and has ensured consistent performance over the years.

Our commitment to the Company's ESG values sets us apart, driving superior performance and impact. This commitment initiates a ripple effect extending beyond our organisational boundaries - positively influencing livelihoods, cultivating robust partnerships, and significantly contributing to the national economy. This Report stands as a testament to our continuous commitment to go above and beyond for our stakeholders. It reflects our steadfast ambition to not just meet, but to also surpass expectations, setting elevated standards for sustainable value across our extensive stakeholder network.