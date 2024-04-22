C E Y L O N T O B A C C O C O M P A N Y P L C

A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 3

ABOVE & BEYOND

At Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC, our strategic focus is on fostering Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives. Our focus also goes beyond meeting sustainability expectations and has ensured consistent performance over the years.

Our commitment to the Company's ESG values sets us apart, driving superior performance and impact. This commitment initiates a ripple effect extending beyond our organisational boundaries - positively influencing livelihoods, cultivating robust partnerships, and significantly contributing to the national economy. This Report stands as a testament to our continuous commitment to go above and beyond for our stakeholders. It reflects our steadfast ambition to not just meet, but to also surpass expectations, setting elevated standards for sustainable value across our extensive stakeholder network.

  1. C

CUSED& MPETENT

Our commitment lies in implementing a focused and competent value creation model that optimises our brands and products - extending to sustain our stakeholders, planet and communities.

ABOUT OUR REPORT

WE PRESENT HEREWITH OUR ANNUAL REPORT OF 2023, A BALANCED AND CONCISE ASSESSMENT OF HOW WE CREATED VALUE DURING THE YEAR, OUR STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES AND OUR PERFORMANCE AGAINST FINANCIAL AND NON-FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES.

We are pleased to present herewith our Integrated Annual Report for 2023, which provides a balanced and concise assessment of our operations and performance during the year. In identifying matters to be reported, we have applied the concept of materiality, which focuses on aspects that are deemed to have the greatest impact on the economy, environment and our people. The process for determining materiality is described further on page 44 of this Report.

SCOPE AND

BOUNDARY

This Report covers the operations of Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC (referred to as "CTC", "the Company", "we" or "our") for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, including material developments until the sign off date of 19 April 2024. The Company adopts an annual reporting cycle, and this Report builds on the Company's previous Report for the year ending 31 December 2022. There is no material restatement of information given in last year's Report nor any significant changes to the Company's organisational structure, operations and/or supply chain during the year.

REPORTING

FRAMEWORKS

The Report has adopted the following statutory and voluntary reporting frameworks

  • Integrated Reporting Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council
  • Sri Lanka Financial Reporting Standards
  • Companies Act No. 7 of 2007
  • Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE)
  • Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards
  • United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)
  • Sustainability Guide on ESG Reporting issued by the CSE
  • Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance issued by CA Sri Lanka (2023)

ASSURANCE

We adopt a combined assurance model to ensure the integrity of the information provided in this Report. Assurance on the Company's financial statements has been provided by Messrs. KPMG. Non- financial information is reported in line with Board-approved policies and procedures. All processes are monitored by the Internal Audit team.

CTC's Greenhouse Gas Emission was verified through BAT Group level assurance, while the 'Verification of Compliance of the Greenhouse Gas Compensation Process' was carried out by

the Totum Institute of Business Development and Management LTDA, based on the requirements of the PAS 2060:2014 standard.

6

Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC

Signed by the

Audit Committee

Chairman, on behalf

of the Board

Navigating Our Report

The Report has been structured to reflect the Company's key strategic priorities and the progress made in each strategic pillar. In order to depict connectivity between our strategic priorities and the capitals used for value creation, the following icons have been used throughout the Report.

Overview

Executive

Review

Crafting Our

Strategy

Our Business

Imperatives

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

STAKEHOLDERS

Leveraging Our

Shareholders

Brands

Stronger Distribution

Employees

Channels

Tackling Illicit Trade

Adult Consumers

and Beedi

Achieving Manufacturing

Suppliers

Excellence

Ensuring a Secure

Government

Supply Chain

ESG in Focus

Community

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY

The Board hereby confirms that CTC's Integrated Annual Report of 2023 addresses all material issues and fairly reflects the Company's integrated performance and value creation. The Board also confirms that this Report has been prepared in accordance with the Integrated Reporting Framework. The Board approves this Report and its publication on 19 April 2024.

For enquiries on this Report, please contact the Assistant Company Secretary:

Telephone No : +94 112 496200

E-mail : contact_ctc@bat.com

ESG in Focus

Governance

Risk Management

&

Statements

Financial

Financial

Capital

Manufactured

Capital

CAPITALS

Human

Social and

Capital

Relationship

Capital

Intellectual

Capital

Natural Capital

Information

Supplementary

Annual Report 2023

7

OUR GROWTH JOURNEY

OUR LONG-STANDING HISTORY IS SHAPED BY OUR ETHOS OF CREATING SHARED VALUE FOR ALL OF OUR STAKEHOLDERS.

1906

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BAT) opened its office in Ceylon (Sri Lanka)

1940

CTC relocated its manufacturing plant to its Head Office at Korteboam Street, Kotahena

1927

1932

1937

BAT set up its first cigarette

Incorporation of Ceylon

CTC launched its first scheme

factory in Bloemendhal

Tobacco Company (CTC)

to cultivate cured Virginia

Tobacco in collaboration with

the Department of Agriculture

1954

2002

2006

CTC became a Public Limited

Adoption of Statement

Launch of the Sustainable

Liability Company, listed on the

of Business Principles

Agriculture Development

Colombo Stock Exchange

developed by BAT

Programme (SADP) - our

flagship sustainability project

20202021

Unveiled new corporate logo in March 2020, aligned with BAT's new brand identity

Became the 1st end market within the BAT Group to achieve carbon neutrality in Scopes 1 & 2 GHG emissions, across its Depots, Green Leaf Threshing Plant, Colombo Factory and Commercial sectors

8

Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC

