a clear vision, and above all the energy to fulfill the goals defined in the strategic VISION 2030. Our invested energy and patient work are producing results. We safely supply energy to our customers, develop new technologies, build new energy sources, invest in the development of new products and services, and introduce innovations. The implemented measures contribute to the sustainable growth of CEZ Group's value. We look to the future with optimism, which is a basic prerequisite for ensuring Clean Energy of Tomorrow.

30.4

Our nuclear power plants generated a total of 30.4 TWh of emission-free electricity in 2023. Historically, this is the fourth best result, despite the fact that a number

of modernization projects and measures were implemented in 2023 to ensure long-term safe operation.

43,413,000,000

CEZ Group invested more than CZK 43 billion in Czechia in 2023. The largest part - CZK 17 billion - went into the distribution segment, especially into the renewal and development of the distribution grid. Rapidly growing investments in renewable energy sources are also contributing to the fundamental transformation of the

145Czech energy industry.

were therefore distributed among more than

In 2023, a record-high dividend of CZK 145 per 30,552 share was paid to shareholders. CZK 78 billion

150,000 shareholders of ČEZ. Of that amount, the Czech state as majority owner received more than CZK 54 billion.

At the end of 2023, CEZ Group employed 30,552 people. Employment in CEZ Group companies has long been one of the most preferred ways of starting a career among university students, as evidenced by the first place in the prestigious TOP Employers competition, defended for the

fifth time in a row.

10+14

Ten nuclear reactors are currently in operation in Czechia. Six energy reactors with a total installed capacity of 4,290 MW have been reliably producing emission-free energy for decades in the Dukovany and Temelín power plants, another 4 reactors with a total capacity of 10 MW operate in the Řež Research Center and at the Faculty of Nuclear Sciences and Physical Engineering of the Czech Technical University in Prague. CEZ Group has the ambition to build 4 new large nuclear units and is simultaneously working on the preparation of up to 10 small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs).