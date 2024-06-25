The Ordinary General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., held on June 24, 2024, adopted the following resolutions:

Opening:

The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s. elects:

Mr. Petr Kasík as the chairperson of the General Meeting,

Mrs. Tereza Hošková as the keeper of the minutes of the General Meeting,

Mrs. Magda Brantová and Mrs. Nela Holoubková as verifiers of the minutes of the General Meeting, and Mr. Milan Vácha and Mr. Martin Hlaváček as scrutineers for the General Meeting.

Item 1: Company Bodies Reports

The General Meeting did not adopt any resolution concerning item 1 of the agenda.

Item 2: Approval of the Financial Statements of ČEZ, a. s.,

and the Consolidated Financial Statements of CEZ Group for the Year 2023

The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the financial statements of ČEZ, a. s., prepared as of December 31, 2023. The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the consolidated financial statements of CEZ Group prepared as of December 31, 2023.

Item 3 Decision on the Distribution of Profit of ČEZ, a. s.

The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the distribution of the 2023 profit of ČEZ, a. s., in the amount of CZK 28,093,591,921.40 as follows:

Share in profit to be distributed to shareholders ("dividend") . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .CZK 27,975,467,468.00; Transfer to the retained earning account . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .CZK 118,124,453.40.

The dividend is CZK 52 per share before tax.

The record date for entitlement to the dividend is June 28, 2024. Entities that will be shareholders of the Company as at the record date for entitlement to the dividend will be entitled to the dividend.

The above-mentioned amount of the dividend is calculated from the total number of Company shares issued. The dividend allocated to treasury shares held by the Company as at the record date for entitlement to the dividend will not be paid. The amount corresponding to the dividend on treasury shares held by the Company as at the record date for entitlement to the dividend will be transferred to the retained earnings account.

The dividend is payable on August 1, 2024. The dividend will be paid through Česká spořitelna, a.s., Company Reg. No. 45244782, with its registered office at Olbrachtova 1929/62, 140 00 Praha 4, in the manner published on the Company's website www.cez.cz under the "Investors" link, in the subsection concerning the 2024 General Meeting in the "General Meetings" section. The right to the dividend shall not expire before July 31, 2028.