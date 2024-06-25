Outcomes of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company ČEZ, a. s., held on June 24, 2024
The Ordinary General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., held on June 24, 2024, adopted the following resolutions:
Opening:
The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s. elects:
Mr. Petr Kasík as the chairperson of the General Meeting,
Mrs. Tereza Hošková as the keeper of the minutes of the General Meeting,
Mrs. Magda Brantová and Mrs. Nela Holoubková as verifiers of the minutes of the General Meeting, and Mr. Milan Vácha and Mr. Martin Hlaváček as scrutineers for the General Meeting.
Item 1: Company Bodies Reports
The General Meeting did not adopt any resolution concerning item 1 of the agenda.
Item 2: Approval of the Financial Statements of ČEZ, a. s.,
and the Consolidated Financial Statements of CEZ Group for the Year 2023
- The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the financial statements of ČEZ, a. s., prepared as of December 31, 2023.
- The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the consolidated financial statements of CEZ Group prepared as of December 31, 2023.
Item 3 Decision on the Distribution of Profit of ČEZ, a. s.
The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the distribution of the 2023 profit of ČEZ, a. s., in the amount of CZK 28,093,591,921.40 as follows:
Share in profit to be distributed to shareholders ("dividend") . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .CZK 27,975,467,468.00; Transfer to the retained earning account . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .CZK 118,124,453.40.
The dividend is CZK 52 per share before tax.
The record date for entitlement to the dividend is June 28, 2024. Entities that will be shareholders of the Company as at the record date for entitlement to the dividend will be entitled to the dividend.
The above-mentioned amount of the dividend is calculated from the total number of Company shares issued. The dividend allocated to treasury shares held by the Company as at the record date for entitlement to the dividend will not be paid. The amount corresponding to the dividend on treasury shares held by the Company as at the record date for entitlement to the dividend will be transferred to the retained earnings account.
The dividend is payable on August 1, 2024. The dividend will be paid through Česká spořitelna, a.s., Company Reg. No. 45244782, with its registered office at Olbrachtova 1929/62, 140 00 Praha 4, in the manner published on the Company's website www.cez.cz under the "Investors" link, in the subsection concerning the 2024 General Meeting in the "General Meetings" section. The right to the dividend shall not expire before July 31, 2028.
Item 4: Decision on Appointment of an Independent Auditor
- The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., appoints Deloitte Audit s.r.o., Company Reg. No. 49620592, having its registered office at Italská 2581/67, Vinohrady, 120 00 Praha 2, as the auditor to perform the statutory audit for the accounting period of the calendar years of 2025 and 2026;
- The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., appoints Deloitte Audit s.r.o., Company Reg. No. 49620592, having its registered office at Italská 2581/67, Vinohrady, 120 00 Praha 2, as the auditor to verify the Sustainability Report for 2024, 2025, and 2026.
Item 5: Decision on Donations Budget
The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the 2025 donations budget of CZK 220 million.
Item 6: Approval of the Remuneration Report ČEZ, a. s., for the Accounting Period of 2023
The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the Remuneration Report of the Body Members of ČEZ, a. s., for the Accounting Period of 2023 (report pursuant to Section 121o et seq. of Act No. 256/2004 Coll., on capital market undertakings, as amended), submitted to the General Meeting by the Company's Board of Directors.
Item 7: Approval of the Remuneration Policy of ČEZ, a. s.
The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the Remuneration Policy of ČEZ, a. s., as presented to the General Meeting by the Company's Board of Directors.
Item 8: Approval of Template Service Contract of a Supervisory Board Member
The General Meeting of ČEZ, a. s., approves the template service contract of a Supervisory Board member of ČEZ, a. s., as presented to the General Meeting by the Company's Board of Directors.
Item 9: Removal and Election of Supervisory Board Members
The General meeting of ČEZ, a. s. elects Bc. Martin Půta born on 13. September 1971, residing
at Turistická 197, Donín, 463 34 Hrádek nad Nisou to be a member of the Supervisory Board of ČEZ, a. s.
Item 10: Removal and Election of Audit Committee Members
The General meeting of ČEZ, a. s. elects Ing. Otakar Hora, CSc. born on 4. March 1960, residing at Věžická 2445,193 00 Praha 9 to be a member of the Audit Committee of ČEZ, a. s., with effect from 3 July 2024.
