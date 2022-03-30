Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
03/30 10:10:00 am EDT
891.25 CZK   +2.09%
12:35pCEZ A S : ČEZ fixed the price of its inaugural sustainability-linked notes
PU
02:55aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 63 / 2022
PU
01:35aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 30/3/2022
PU
CEZ a s : ČEZ fixed the price of its inaugural sustainability-linked notes

03/30/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
ČEZ, a. s.

Company Id. 45274649

Internal Information

ČEZ fixed the price of its inaugural sustainability-linked notes

Prague, March 30, 2022 - ČEZ, a. s. (Baa1/A-) emphasizes the implementation of global climate goals and the environmental impact of its business in general. In line with this strategy, its first EUR 600 million 2,375% sustainability-linked notes due 2027 based on recently established Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, that confirms CEZ Group's commitment to decrease the emission intensity by reducing coal exposure and enhancing renewable sources, have been successfully introduced on capital markets.

In case ČEZ does not meet its GHG Emission Intensity target of 0.26 tCO2e./MWh by 31st December 2025, this will result in a 0,75% step up in coupon paid at maturity in 2027.

The deal was priced at a spread of 135 basis points above the reference mid-swap rate with a resulting issue price of 99,595%. The expected issue date is April 6, 2022. The sustainability-linked notes will be issued under the established Euro Medium Term Note Programme. Citigroup Global Markets Europe and Deutsche Bank accepted the role of sustainability structuring advisors. Barclays Bank Ireland, Citigroup Global Markets Europe, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group Bank, and SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Europe act as joint lead managers. Raiffeisen Bank International acts as a co-lead manager.

This is the first ever issue of sustainability-linked notes issued by an IG utility company in CEE.

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 16:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 250 B 11 439 M 11 439 M
Net income 2022 37 339 M 1 706 M 1 706 M
Net Debt 2022 121 B 5 507 M 5 507 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 5,99%
Capitalization 466 B 21 289 M 21 289 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 868,00 CZK
Average target price 915,08 CZK
Spread / Average Target 5,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.5.56%21 114
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.36%166 087
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.79%85 436
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.53%76 400
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.11%70 402
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.06%68 818