  Homepage
  Equities
  Czech Republic
  Prague Stock Exchange
  CEZ, a. s.
  News
  Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 10/15
772 CZK   -0.13%
05:20aCEZ A S : Czech regulator examines energy sector supplies amid market crunch
RE
10/15CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 200 / 2021
PU
10/15CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 15/10/2021
PU
CEZ a s : Czech regulator examines energy sector supplies amid market crunch

10/17/2021
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's energy regulator will seek assurances from suppliers that they can meet customers' needs, stepping up oversight after one of the country's biggest electricity and gas groups shut operations due to a spike in prices across Europe.

The ERU regulator has called on the Czech market's 434 licensed energy suppliers to document supplies for household and company clients by the end of next week, with results expected by the end of October, it said late on Saturday.

The extraordinary step comes as benchmark European gas prices have soared because of factors like low stocks, outages and high demand in Asia, lifting power prices to record highs around the continent.

Bohemia Energy, one of the largest Czech alternative energy suppliers, ended supplies for customers on Wednesday citing the wholesale market's price spike, affecting 900,000 clients who need to be covered by suppliers of last resort.

Some smaller suppliers have also closed.

ERU's chairman Stanislav Travnicek said it wanted assurances that suppliers had not engaged in what it called gambling in markets. But he added that the biggest groups had secured supplies, and that panic was unnecessary.

Major suppliers like majority state-owned utility CEZ have had to step in after the closure of Bohemia Energy, whose customers could face higher prices.

With energy customers facing rising bills because of the spike in markets, the government, like others in Europe, has also sought ways to ease the burden on households, for example by "energy checks" to help needy families cover costs.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 204 B 9 323 M 9 323 M
Net income 2021 17 190 M 786 M 786 M
Net Debt 2021 124 B 5 663 M 5 663 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 5,74%
Capitalization 413 B 18 904 M 18 901 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,63x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 772,00 CZK
Average target price 704,85 CZK
Spread / Average Target -8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.49.90%18 904
NEXTERA ENERGY5.86%160 217
ENEL S.P.A.-16.40%81 565
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.60%77 203
IBERDROLA, S.A.-19.25%67 685
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.98%66 844