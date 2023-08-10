10. 8. 2023 Financial results in H1 2023
- Press Release: CEZ Group Earned CZK 22bn in H1 2023, 34% Less YoY. The share of coal-fired generation fell to 27%, reaching an all-time low.
- Report on CEZ Group Financial Results in H1 2023
- Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of CEZ Group as of June 30, 2023
- Separate Financial Statements of CEZ, a. s., as of June 30, 2023 (parent company unconsolidated)
see files to download
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 10 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2023 05:04:04 UTC.