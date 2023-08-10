CEZ, a.s. specializes in producing and distributing electricity. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electricity sale and resale (53.4%); - sale of natural gas (3.9%); - sale of heat (3.8%); - sale of coal (2.2%); - other (36.7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Czech Republic (67.1%), Bulgaria (8.9%), Romania (7.9%), Germany (6.7%), Poland (4.9%), and other (4.5%).

Sector Electric Utilities