CEZ a s : GROUP signs EUR 790 million Loan Agreement with EIB

Financials CZK USD Sales 2022 290 B 12 561 M 12 561 M Net income 2022 65 984 M 2 862 M 2 862 M Net Debt 2022 96 764 M 4 197 M 4 197 M P/E ratio 2022 6,15x Yield 2022 10,6% Capitalization 402 B 17 424 M 17 424 M EV / Sales 2022 1,72x EV / Sales 2023 1,46x Nbr of Employees 27 500 Free-Float 30,0% Chart CEZ, A. S. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 748,50 CZK Average target price 1 043,73 CZK Spread / Average Target 39,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CEZ, A. S. -9.49% 17 424 NEXTERA ENERGY -9.48% 167 935 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -4.34% 77 276 SOUTHERN COMPANY -0.32% 74 353 IBERDROLA, S.A. 5.62% 72 635 ENEL S.P.A. -25.89% 55 909