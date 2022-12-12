Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:27 2022-12-12 am EST
752.25 CZK   +0.50%
05:43aCez A S : GROUP signs EUR 790 million Loan Agreement with EIB
PU
02:43aCez A S : Czech Nuclear Power Plants Comply with International Environmental Protection Standards
PU
11/30Three companies vie to build new Czech nuclear plant
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CEZ a s : GROUP signs EUR 790 million Loan Agreement with EIB

12/12/2022 | 05:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I n t e r n a l I n f o r m a t i o n

CEZ GROUP signs EUR 790 million Loan Agreement with EIB

CEZ GROUP signed a loan facility agreement with European Investment Bank amounting up to EUR 790 million to support financing of investments into reinforcement and further development of distribution grid in the Czech Republic.

ČEZ, a. s.

Company Id. 45274649

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 10:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CEZ, A. S.
05:43aCez A S : GROUP signs EUR 790 million Loan Agreement with EIB
PU
02:43aCez A S : Czech Nuclear Power Plants Comply with International Environmental Protection St..
PU
11/30Three companies vie to build new Czech nuclear plant
RE
11/30CEZ gets 3 initial bids to build new unit at Dukovany nuclear plant
RE
11/25Cez A S : ČEZ finally takes over ŠKODA JS, a major Czech company, primarily op..
PU
11/24Cez A S : Vratislav Košťál and Václav Kučera, members of the CEZ Supervis..
PU
11/21Cez A S : Notes Redemption Notice
PU
11/21Cez A S : Interest Payment Notice
PU
11/16Cez A S : Information on NPP DUKOVANY 16/11/2022
PU
11/14Slovakia's InoBat eyes electric vehicle battery plant in Serbia
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 290 B 12 561 M 12 561 M
Net income 2022 65 984 M 2 862 M 2 862 M
Net Debt 2022 96 764 M 4 197 M 4 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,15x
Yield 2022 10,6%
Capitalization 402 B 17 424 M 17 424 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 27 500
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 748,50 CZK
Average target price 1 043,73 CZK
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.-9.49%17 424
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.48%167 935
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.34%77 276
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.32%74 353
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.62%72 635
ENEL S.P.A.-25.89%55 909