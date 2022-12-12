CEZ a s : GROUP signs EUR 790 million Loan Agreement with EIB

I n t e r n a l I n f o r m a t i o n
CEZ GROUP signs EUR 790 million Loan Agreement with EIB
CEZ GROUP signed a loan facility agreement with European Investment Bank amounting up to EUR 790 million to support financing of investments into reinforcement and further development of distribution grid in the Czech Republic.
