CEZ a s : Group officially launches divestment of Polish assets

The divestment concerns five Polish companies: CEZ Skawina, CEZ Chorzów (including the CEZ Chorzów II project), CEZ Produkty Energetyczne Polska and CEZ Polska. The whole sales process begins with market sounding, followed by subsequent stages. The divestment is lead exclusively by ING Bank, the advising investment bank to CEZ. Investors will find instructions on how to participate in the divestment process on CEZ webpages.

CEZ Poland assets include two combined heat and power plants (CHPs) in the densely populated and urbanized regions of Silesia and Lesser Poland. CEZ Skawina (installed capacity 330 MWe / 588 MWt) is the second largest provider of heat to Krakow (approx. 25% share) and Skawina. CEZ Chorzów (238 MWe / 500 MWt) is one of the largest heat suppliers to Katowice and other agglomerations in Silesia. Last year CEZ Skawina and CEZ Chorzów produced in total 2,443 GWh of electricity and 5,366 TJ of heat. Both CHPs are fitted with biomass burning technology.

CEZ Produkty Energetyczne Polska provides dedicated supporting services in the area of energy by-products. CEZ Polska sells commodities to large customers and small businesses, evaluates and influences the market situation in terms of energy regulation and legislation, and ensures the corporate identity and integrity of CEZ Group in Poland.

Companies OEM Energy, Metrolog and Euroklimat, which are part of the ESCO consortium of CEZ Elevion Group, are not included in the divestment process.

The divestment of Polish companies is in line with CEZ Group's strategy, approved last June. The strategy envisages the gradual sale of selected assets in Poland and in the countries of South-Eastern Europe. CEZ wants to keep and further develop only the companies focused on modern energy services (ESCO).

CEZ Group entered the Polish energy market in 2006 with the purchase of the Skawina and Elcho power plants (now CEZ Chorzów) from the American company PSEG. Detailed information on CEZ Group Polish companies is available at https://www.cezpolska.pl/.

Alice Horáková , CEZ Spokesperson