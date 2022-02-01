CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 1/2/2022

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:
Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - stable operation on thermal effect, Reactor power is 95,9 %, Turbine generator output - 467 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 5 - outage
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 497 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 502 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 106 480 MWh.
Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany
