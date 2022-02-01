Log in
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 1/2/2022

02/01/2022
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - stable operation on thermal effect, Reactor power is 95,9 %, Turbine generator output - 467 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 5 - outage
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 497 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 502 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 106 480 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 07:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 209 B 9 666 M 9 666 M
Net income 2021 11 573 M 534 M 534 M
Net Debt 2021 131 B 6 055 M 6 055 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,3x
Yield 2021 5,13%
Capitalization 430 B 19 809 M 19 858 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 27 200
Free-Float -
