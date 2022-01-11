Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 01/07
811 CZK   -0.49%
02:08aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 11/1/2022
PU
01/10CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 6 / 2022
PU
01/07CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 5 / 2022
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 11/1/2022

01/11/2022 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 501 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 6 - outage
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 497 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 502 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 357 379 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CEZ, A. S.
02:08aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 11/1/2022
PU
01/10CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 6 / 2022
PU
01/07CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 5 / 2022
PU
01/07CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 7/1/2022
PU
01/07CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 10/1/2022
PU
01/06CEZ A S : Informace z je temelín 4 / 2022
PU
01/06CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 6/1/2022
PU
01/05CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 3 / 2022
PU
01/05CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 5/1/2022
PU
01/04CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 2 / 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEZ, A. S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 213 B 9 912 M 9 912 M
Net income 2021 15 243 M 710 M 710 M
Net Debt 2021 116 B 5 380 M 5 380 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,6x
Yield 2021 4,85%
Capitalization 434 B 20 163 M 20 199 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 27 200
Free-Float -
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 810,00 CZK
Average target price 801,85 CZK
Spread / Average Target -1,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Administration Director
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.-1.93%20 163
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.-7.44%169 548
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.38%80 396
ENEL S.P.A.-1.94%79 619
THE SOUTHERN COMPANY0.09%72 745
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.49%71 816