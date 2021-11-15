Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Czech Republic
  Prague Stock Exchange
  CEZ, a. s.
  News
  Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 11/12
724 CZK   -1.23%
724 CZK   -1.23%
01:40aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 15/11/2021
PU
11/12Information on npp temelín 219 / 2021
PU
11/12Information on npp dukovany 12/11/2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 15/11/2021

11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 499 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 496 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 502 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 504 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 13 130 298 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 212 B 9 650 M 9 650 M
Net income 2021 16 738 M 760 M 760 M
Net Debt 2021 120 B 5 456 M 5 456 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 5,91%
Capitalization 388 B 17 586 M 17 613 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 27 200
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 724,00 CZK
Average target price 728,03 CZK
Spread / Average Target 0,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.40.58%17 586
NEXTERA ENERGY11.87%169 352
ENEL S.P.A.-14.22%82 586
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.49%76 842
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.93%71 191
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.64%65 591