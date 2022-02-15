CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 15/2/2022

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:
Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - stable operation on thermal effect, Reactor power is 90 %, Turbine generator output - 445 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 496 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 495 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 501 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 663 941 MWh.
Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:36:05 UTC.