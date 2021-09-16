Log in
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 09/15
696 CZK   +1.16%
01:32aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 16/09/2021
PU
09/15CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 179 / 2021
PU
09/15CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 15/09/2021
PU
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 16/09/2021

09/16/2021 | 01:32am EDT
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 481 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 478 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 5 - outage
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 492 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 10 313 940 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 05:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 210 B 9 814 M 9 814 M
Net income 2021 19 744 M 923 M 923 M
Net Debt 2021 124 B 5 809 M 5 809 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 5,92%
Capitalization 373 B 17 380 M 17 417 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.35.15%17 380
NEXTERA ENERGY9.67%166 043
ENEL S.P.A.-10.16%89 338
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.98%78 172
IBERDROLA, S.A.-18.84%73 604
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.39%69 851