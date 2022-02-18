CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 18/2/2022

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:
Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - stable operation on decreased power, Reactor power is 88,5 %, Turbine generator output - 432 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 500 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 487 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 496 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 1 802 169 MWh.
Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 09:30:03 UTC.