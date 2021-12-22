Log in
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 12/20
803 CZK   -0.37%
01:43aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 22/12/2021
PU
12/21CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 245 / 2021
PU
12/21CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 21/12/2021
PU
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 22/12/2021

12/22/2021 | 01:43am EST
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 499 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 6 - outage
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 500 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 505 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 14 509 925 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
