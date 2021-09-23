Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 09/22
698 CZK   +0.07%
01:42aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 23/09/2021
PU
09/22CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 184 / 2021
PU
09/22CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 22/09/2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 23/09/2021

09/23/2021 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 495 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 492 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 493 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 498 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 10 610 436 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 05:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CEZ, A. S.
01:42aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 23/09/2021
PU
09/22CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 184 / 2021
PU
09/22CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 22/09/2021
PU
09/21CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 183 / 2021
PU
09/21CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 21/09/2021
PU
09/20CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 182 / 2021
PU
09/20CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 20/09/2021
PU
09/17CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 181 / 2021
PU
09/17CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 17/09/2021
PU
09/16CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 180 / 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEZ, A. S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 210 B 9 689 M 9 689 M
Net income 2021 19 744 M 911 M 911 M
Net Debt 2021 124 B 5 735 M 5 735 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 5,90%
Capitalization 374 B 17 291 M 17 245 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 698,00 CZK
Average target price 633,19 CZK
Spread / Average Target -9,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.35.53%17 291
NEXTERA ENERGY6.16%160 707
ENEL S.P.A.-16.64%82 149
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.04%76 103
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.87%67 564
IBERDROLA, S.A.-20.91%67 542