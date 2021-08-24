Log in
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 08/23
664.5 CZK   +1.37%
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 24/8/2021

08/24/2021 | 01:34am EDT
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 490 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 484 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 489 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 492 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 9 340 728 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 05:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
