CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 24/8/2021

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:
Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 490 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 484 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 489 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 492 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 9 340 728 MWh.
Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany
