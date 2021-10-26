Log in
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 10/25
744 CZK   +1.50%
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 26/10/2021

10/26/2021 | 01:36am EDT
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 498 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 498 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 498 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 504 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 12 172 376 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 05:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 204 B 9 201 M 9 201 M
Net income 2021 18 190 M 821 M 821 M
Net Debt 2021 123 B 5 551 M 5 551 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 6,27%
Capitalization 398 B 17 980 M 17 979 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.44.47%17 980
NEXTERA ENERGY9.25%165 612
ENEL S.P.A.-13.88%84 242
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION13.35%79 842
IBERDROLA, S.A.-17.52%69 791
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.47%66 653