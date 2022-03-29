Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Czech Republic
  Prague Stock Exchange
  CEZ, a. s.
  News
  Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange  -  03-23
873 CZK   +1.45%
CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 29/3/2022
PU
CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 61 / 2022
PU
CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 28/3/2022
PU
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 29/3/2022

03/29/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 6 - outage
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 490 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 484 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 492 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 3 197 506 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 242 B 10 801 M 10 801 M
Net income 2022 33 712 M 1 503 M 1 503 M
Net Debt 2022 120 B 5 339 M 5 339 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 5,85%
Capitalization 467 B 20 813 M 20 813 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 28,6%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.5.56%20 813
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.57%164 753
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.03%84 019
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.43%75 202
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.23%68 072
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.32%66 577