CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 30/3/2022

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:
Unit 1 is in Mode 6 - outage
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 491 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 490 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 496 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 3 232 589 MWh.
Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 05:34:02 UTC.