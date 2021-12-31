Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Czech Republic
  Prague Stock Exchange
  CEZ, a. s.
  News
  Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 12/28
828.5 CZK   +0.42%
12/30CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 251 / 2021
PU
12/30CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 30/12/2021
PU
12/29CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 250 / 2021
PU
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 31/12/2021

12/31/2021 | 02:27am EST
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 497 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 6 - outage
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 482 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 486 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 14 832 834 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 07:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
