CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 31/12/2021

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:
Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 497 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 6 - outage
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 482 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 486 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 14 832 834 MWh.
Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany
