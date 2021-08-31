CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 31/8/2021

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:
Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 491 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 487 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 493 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 492 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 9 670 075 MWh.
Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany
