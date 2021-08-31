Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 08/30
678 CZK   +0.89%
01:42aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 31/8/2021
PU
08/30CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 167 / 2021
PU
08/30CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 30/8/2021
PU
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 31/8/2021

08/31/2021 | 01:42am EDT
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 491 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 487 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 493 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 492 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 9 670 075 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 05:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
