Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 10/01
728.5 CZK   +2.25%
10/01CEZ A S : Interest Payment Notice
PU
10/01CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 190 / 2021
PU
10/01CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 1/10/2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 4/10/2021

10/04/2021 | 01:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 488 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 486 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 492 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 497 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 11 126 607 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 05:47:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CEZ, A. S.
10/01CEZ A S : Interest Payment Notice
PU
10/01CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 190 / 2021
PU
10/01CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 1/10/2021
PU
09/30CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 189 / 2021
PU
09/30CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 30/09/2021
PU
09/29CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 29/09/2021
PU
09/29CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 188 / 2021
PU
09/27CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 187 / 2021
PU
09/27CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 27/09/2021
PU
09/24CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 24/09/2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEZ, A. S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 207 B 9 460 M 9 460 M
Net income 2021 19 244 M 882 M 882 M
Net Debt 2021 123 B 5 643 M 5 643 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 5,85%
Capitalization 390 B 17 853 M 17 870 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 728,50 CZK
Average target price 643,19 CZK
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.41.46%17 853
NEXTERA ENERGY2.67%155 391
ENEL S.P.A.-18.69%79 270
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.54%75 749
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.52%65 382
IBERDROLA, S.A.-25.40%62 483