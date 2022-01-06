CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 6/1/2022

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:
Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 500 MWe
Unit 2 is in Mode 6 - outage
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 495 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 499 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 177 515 MWh.
Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany
