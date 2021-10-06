CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 6/10/2021

Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 489 MWe

Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 486 MWe

Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 485 MWe

Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 494 MWe



Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 11 219 961 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany