  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/22 03:48:42 am
813 CZK   +3.63%
03:11aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 47 / 2022
PU
03/07CEZ A S : Interest Payment Notice
PU
03/07CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 46 / 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP DUKOVANY 8/3/2022

03/08/2022 | 03:31am EST
Information on parameters of Unit 1-4, today at 7:00 hrs:

Unit 1 is in Mode 7 - outage
Unit 2 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 502 MWe
Unit 3 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 494 MWe
Unit 4 is in Mode 1 - power operation, Reactor power is 100 %, Turbine generator output - 502 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 2 449 919 MWh.

Jiří Bezděk , mluvčí ČEZ, Jaderná elektrárna Dukovany

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 8 887 M 8 887 M
Net income 2021 10 589 M 447 M 447 M
Net Debt 2021 119 B 5 028 M 5 028 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,9x
Yield 2021 5,35%
Capitalization 420 B 17 731 M 17 731 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 27 200
Free-Float -
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 784,50 CZK
Average target price 869,45 CZK
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Administration Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Purchasing Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.-5.14%17 731
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.83%165 224
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.34%82 091
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.46%73 399
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.6.10%67 552
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.72%63 415