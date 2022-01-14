CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 10 / 2022

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1094 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 342 098 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1101 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 343 679 MWh
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 07:51:01 UTC.