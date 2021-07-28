CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 144 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1074 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 3 897 045 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
Unit is in the outage
Turbine generator output - 0 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 559 790 MWh
CEZ a.s. published this content on 28 July 2021