    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/28 08:45:43 am
597.25 CZK   +0.21%
CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 144 / 2021
PU
CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 28/7/2021
PU
EUROHOLD BULGARIA : CEZ closes sale of Bulgarian assets to Eurohold
RE
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 144 / 2021

07/28/2021 | 08:34am EDT
Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1074 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 3 897 045 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the outage
  • Turbine generator output - 0 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 559 790 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 12:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 206 B 9 507 M 9 507 M
Net income 2021 19 064 M 878 M 878 M
Net Debt 2021 136 B 6 269 M 6 269 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 6,48%
Capitalization 319 B 14 704 M 14 698 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 30 700
Free-Float 28,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 596,00 CZK
Average target price 632,40 CZK
Spread / Average Target 6,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.15.73%14 704
NEXTERA ENERGY0.92%152 742
ENEL S.P.A.-3.79%95 745
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION16.16%81 814
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.52%75 420
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.74%68 324