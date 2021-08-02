Log in
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/02 04:15:55 am
599.25 CZK   +0.38%
04:52aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 147 / 2021
PU
03:02aCEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 2/8/2021
PU
07/30CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 146 / 2021
PU
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 147 / 2021

08/02/2021 | 04:52am EDT
Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1085 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 026 421 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the outage
  • Turbine generator output - 0 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 559 790 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 08:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CEZ, A. S.
Financials
Sales 2021 206 B 9 627 M 9 627 M
Net income 2021 19 064 M 889 M 889 M
Net Debt 2021 136 B 6 349 M 6 349 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 6,47%
Capitalization 320 B 14 870 M 14 910 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 30 700
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 597,00 CZK
Average target price 632,40 CZK
Spread / Average Target 5,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.15.92%14 870
NEXTERA ENERGY0.97%152 821
ENEL S.P.A.-5.99%93 790
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.80%80 853
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.16%74 426
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.97%67 627