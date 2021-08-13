CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 156 / 2021

Financials CZK USD Sales 2021 201 B 9 311 M 9 311 M Net income 2021 16 090 M 745 M 745 M Net Debt 2021 131 B 6 044 M 6 044 M P/E ratio 2021 28,4x Yield 2021 6,49% Capitalization 336 B 15 539 M 15 568 M EV / Sales 2021 2,32x EV / Sales 2022 2,32x Nbr of Employees 31 704 Free-Float 28,6% Chart CEZ, A. S. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Last Close Price 628,00 CZK Average target price 634,24 CZK Spread / Average Target 0,99% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CEZ, A. S. 21.94% 15 539 NEXTERA ENERGY 7.58% 162 826 ENEL S.P.A. -5.22% 93 522 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 15.43% 81 311 IBERDROLA, S.A. -13.38% 73 433 SOUTHERN COMPANY 6.84% 69 586