Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/13 06:20:16 am
631 CZK   +0.48%
06:11aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 156 / 2021
PU
05:41aCEZ A S : Interest Payment Notice
PU
02:01aCEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 13/8/2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 156 / 2021

08/13/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1070 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 312 316 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the outage
  • Turbine generator output - 0 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 559 780 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 10:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CEZ, A. S.
06:11aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 156 / 2021
PU
05:41aCEZ A S : Interest Payment Notice
PU
02:01aCEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 13/8/2021
PU
08/12CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 155 / 2021
PU
08/12CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 12/8/2021
PU
08/11CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 154 / 2021
PU
08/11CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 11/8/2021
PU
08/10CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 153 / 2021
PU
08/10CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 10/8/2021
PU
08/10CEZ A S : Group Achieved EBITDA of CZK 31.6 Billion in H1 and Increases its Full..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEZ, A. S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 201 B 9 311 M 9 311 M
Net income 2021 16 090 M 745 M 745 M
Net Debt 2021 131 B 6 044 M 6 044 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 6,49%
Capitalization 336 B 15 539 M 15 568 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 628,00 CZK
Average target price 634,24 CZK
Spread / Average Target 0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.21.94%15 539
NEXTERA ENERGY7.58%162 826
ENEL S.P.A.-5.22%93 522
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION15.43%81 311
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.38%73 433
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.84%69 586