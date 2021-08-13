CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 156 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1070 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 312 316 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
Unit is in the outage
Turbine generator output - 0 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 559 780 MWh
Disclaimer
