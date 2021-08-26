Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/26 03:21:02 am
677 CZK   0.00%
03:11aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 165 / 2021
PU
01:21aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 26/8/2021
PU
08/25CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 164 / 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 165 / 2021

08/26/2021 | 03:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1079 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 649 022 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the outage
  • Turbine generator output - 0 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 559 780 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 07:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CEZ, A. S.
03:11aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 165 / 2021
PU
01:21aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 26/8/2021
PU
08/25CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 164 / 2021
PU
08/25CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 25/8/2021
PU
08/24CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 163 / 2021
PU
08/24CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 24/8/2021
PU
08/23CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 162 / 2021
PU
08/23CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 23/8/2021
PU
08/22Czech nuclear tender could be launched by end-2021, says minister
RE
08/20CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 20/8/2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEZ, A. S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 210 B 9 659 M 9 659 M
Net income 2021 19 744 M 908 M 908 M
Net Debt 2021 124 B 5 717 M 5 717 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 6,09%
Capitalization 363 B 16 685 M 16 674 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 677,00 CZK
Average target price 633,19 CZK
Spread / Average Target -6,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.31.46%16 685
NEXTERA ENERGY9.06%165 062
ENEL S.P.A.-5.90%92 997
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.84%80 896
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.57%76 774
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.53%69 597