CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 165 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
-
Unit is in operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1079 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 649 022 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
-
Unit is in the outage
-
Turbine generator output - 0 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 559 780 MWh
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 07:10:10 UTC.