Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Prague Stock Exchange  >  CEZ, a. s.    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 01/25
531 CZK   +0.57%
02:20aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 17 / 2021
PU
01:34aCEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 26/1/2021
PU
01/25CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 16 / 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 17 / 2021

01/26/2021 | 02:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1086 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 652 420 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1105 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 661 732 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 07:19:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about CEZ, A. S.
02:20aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 17 / 2021
PU
01:34aCEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 26/1/2021
PU
01/25CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 16 / 2021
PU
01/25CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 25/1/2021
PU
01/22CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 15 / 2021
PU
01/22CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 22/1/2021
PU
01/21CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 14 / 2021
PU
01/21CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 21/1/2021
PU
01/20CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 13 / 2021
PU
01/20CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 20/1/2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 217 B 10 082 M 10 082 M
Net income 2020 16 825 M 780 M 780 M
Net Debt 2020 167 B 7 759 M 7 759 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 7,92%
Capitalization 284 B 13 208 M 13 186 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 31 900
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 577,53 CZK
Last Close Price 531,00 CZK
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Zdenek Cerný Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.3.11%13 208
NEXTERA ENERGY9.15%164 974
ENEL S.P.A.0.83%103 242
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.13%86 962
ORSTED A/S0.80%86 171
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.39%66 450
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ