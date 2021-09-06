CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 172 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1090 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 935 890 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1092 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 782 318 MWh
Disclaimer
