  Homepage
  Equities
  Czech Republic
  Prague Stock Exchange
  CEZ, a. s.
  News
  Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/07 03:26:53 am
683.25 CZK   -0.11%
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 173 / 2021

09/07/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1085 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 961 967 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1090 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 808 462 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 210 B 9 823 M 9 823 M
Net income 2021 19 744 M 924 M 924 M
Net Debt 2021 124 B 5 814 M 5 814 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 6,03%
Capitalization 366 B 17 110 M 17 132 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 684,00 CZK
Average target price 633,19 CZK
Spread / Average Target -7,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.32.82%17 110
NEXTERA ENERGY11.07%168 103
ENEL S.P.A.-6.69%93 249
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION15.42%81 304
IBERDROLA, S.A.-10.98%77 457
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.88%70 168