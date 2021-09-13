CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 177 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1084 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 5 117 898 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1085 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 4 964 932 MWh
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 08:11:05 UTC.