Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/01 05:35:54 am
728.5 CZK   +2.25%
05:22aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 190 / 2021
PU
02:02aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 1/10/2021
PU
09/30CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 189 / 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 190 / 2021

10/01/2021 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1091 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 5 583 868 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1099 MWe

Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 5 425 304 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CEZ, A. S.
05:22aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 190 / 2021
PU
02:02aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 1/10/2021
PU
09/30CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 189 / 2021
PU
09/30CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 30/09/2021
PU
09/29CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 29/09/2021
PU
09/29CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 188 / 2021
PU
09/27CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 187 / 2021
PU
09/27CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 27/09/2021
PU
09/24CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 24/09/2021
PU
09/23CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 185 / 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEZ, A. S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 207 B 9 462 M 9 462 M
Net income 2021 19 244 M 882 M 882 M
Net Debt 2021 123 B 5 644 M 5 644 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 5,98%
Capitalization 382 B 17 469 M 17 480 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 712,50 CZK
Average target price 643,19 CZK
Spread / Average Target -9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.38.35%17 469
NEXTERA ENERGY1.78%154 037
ENEL S.P.A.-19.64%78 333
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.59%75 080
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.97%65 615
IBERDROLA, S.A.-25.78%62 154