CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 190 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1091 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 5 583 868 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1099 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 5 425 304 MWh
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 09:21:07 UTC.