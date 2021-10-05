CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 192 / 2021

Financials CZK USD Sales 2021 207 B 9 457 M 9 457 M Net income 2021 19 244 M 881 M 881 M Net Debt 2021 123 B 5 641 M 5 641 M P/E ratio 2021 20,2x Yield 2021 5,57% Capitalization 410 B 18 766 M 18 759 M EV / Sales 2021 2,58x EV / Sales 2022 2,58x Nbr of Employees 31 704 Free-Float 28,6% Chart CEZ, A. S. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 765,00 CZK Average target price 643,19 CZK Spread / Average Target -15,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CEZ, A. S. 48.54% 18 766 NEXTERA ENERGY 2.86% 155 685 ENEL S.P.A. -18.58% 79 552 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 10.05% 77 518 SOUTHERN COMPANY 0.52% 66 102 IBERDROLA, S.A. -26.17% 61 975