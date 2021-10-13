Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/13 08:22:02 am
785.25 CZK   +0.03%
08:12aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 198 / 2021
PU
02:32aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 13/10/2021
PU
10/12CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 197 / 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 198 / 2021

10/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1093 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 5 898 416 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1099 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 5 740 854 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CEZ, A. S.
08:12aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 198 / 2021
PU
02:32aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 13/10/2021
PU
10/12CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 197 / 2021
PU
10/12CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 12/10/2021
PU
10/11CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 196 / 2021
PU
10/11CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 11/10/2021
PU
10/08CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 195 / 2021
PU
10/08CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 8/10/2021
PU
10/07CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 194 / 2021
PU
10/07CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 7/10/2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEZ, A. S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 204 B 9 294 M 9 294 M
Net income 2021 17 190 M 784 M 784 M
Net Debt 2021 124 B 5 646 M 5 646 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 5,64%
Capitalization 420 B 19 094 M 19 162 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 31 704
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CEZ, A. S.
Duration : Period :
CEZ, a. s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 785,00 CZK
Average target price 704,76 CZK
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEZ, A. S.52.43%19 094
NEXTERA ENERGY2.23%154 724
ENEL S.P.A.-18.26%79 354
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.90%76 795
IBERDROLA, S.A.-20.00%66 721
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.80%65 753