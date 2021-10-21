CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 204 / 2021

Financials CZK USD Sales 2021 204 B 9 321 M 9 321 M Net income 2021 17 190 M 786 M 786 M Net Debt 2021 124 B 5 662 M 5 662 M P/E ratio 2021 24,0x Yield 2021 5,99% Capitalization 396 B 18 071 M 18 115 M EV / Sales 2021 2,55x EV / Sales 2022 2,46x Nbr of Employees 31 704 Free-Float 28,6% Chart CEZ, A. S. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 740,00 CZK Average target price 704,85 CZK Spread / Average Target -4,75% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CEZ, A. S. 43.69% 18 071 NEXTERA ENERGY 8.78% 160 923 ENEL S.P.A. -14.44% 83 728 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 10.45% 77 803 IBERDROLA, S.A. -15.95% 69 312 SOUTHERN COMPANY 3.71% 66 674