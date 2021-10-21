Log in
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/21 03:10:48 am
736.75 CZK   -0.44%
02:44aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 204 / 2021
PU
10/20CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 203 / 2021
PU
10/20CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 20/10/2021
PU
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 204 / 2021

10/21/2021 | 02:44am EDT
Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1087 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 6 108 439 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1093 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 5 951 838 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 06:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
