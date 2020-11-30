CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 230 / 2020

Financials CZK USD Sales 2020 219 B 10 045 M 10 045 M Net income 2020 19 191 M 879 M 879 M Net Debt 2020 151 B 6 921 M 6 921 M P/E ratio 2020 13,4x Yield 2020 8,45% Capitalization 252 B 11 487 M 11 526 M EV / Sales 2020 1,84x EV / Sales 2021 1,92x Nbr of Employees 31 900 Free-Float 28,6% Chart CEZ, A. S. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 557,65 CZK Last Close Price 470,00 CZK Spread / Highest target 50,6% Spread / Average Target 18,6% Spread / Lowest Target -6,81% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board Zdenek Cerný Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CEZ, A. S. -7.36% 11 487 NEXTERA ENERGY 24.10% 147 185 WEC ENERGY GROUP 3.81% 30 200 CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC. -14.04% 26 042 TERNA S.P.A. 6.35% 15 207 MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED 23.60% 11 132