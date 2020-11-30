CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 230 / 2020

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1086 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 6 857 225 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1098 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 206 277 MWh
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 07:44:02 UTC