CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange - 11/26
472 CZK   +0.21%
02:45aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 230 / 2020
PU
01:23aCEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 30/11/2020
PU
11/27CEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 27/11/2020
PU
CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 230 / 2020

11/30/2020 | 02:45am EST
Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1086 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 6 857 225 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1098 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 206 277 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 07:44:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 219 B 10 045 M 10 045 M
Net income 2020 19 191 M 879 M 879 M
Net Debt 2020 151 B 6 921 M 6 921 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 8,45%
Capitalization 252 B 11 487 M 11 526 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 31 900
Free-Float 28,6%
Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 557,65 CZK
Last Close Price 470,00 CZK
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer
Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board
Zdenek Cerný Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEZ, A. S.-7.36%11 487
NEXTERA ENERGY24.10%147 185
WEC ENERGY GROUP3.81%30 200
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.-14.04%26 042
TERNA S.P.A.6.35%15 207
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED23.60%11 132
