CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 233 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1096 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 241 693 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1102 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 089 112 MWh
