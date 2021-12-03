Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. CEZ, a. s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEZ   CZ0005112300

CEZ, A. S.

(CEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/03 03:26:11 am
754.25 CZK   +0.63%
03:12aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 233 / 2021
PU
12/02CEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 2/12/2021
PU
12/02CEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 232 / 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 233 / 2021

12/03/2021 | 03:12am EST
Information on parameters at Unit 1:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1096 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 241 693 MWh

Information on parameters at Unit 2:

  • Unit is in the operation
  • Turbine generator output - 1102 MWe
  • Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 089 112 MWh

Disclaimer

CEZ a.s. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 08:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
