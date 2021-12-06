CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 234 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1095 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 320 616 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
-
Unit is in the operation
-
Turbine generator output - 1102 MWe
-
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 168 490 MWh
Disclaimer
CEZ a.s. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:31:05 UTC.