CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 234 / 2021

Financials CZK USD Sales 2021 212 B 9 424 M 9 424 M Net income 2021 17 642 M 783 M 783 M Net Debt 2021 120 B 5 329 M 5 329 M P/E ratio 2021 25,6x Yield 2021 5,82% Capitalization 400 B 17 803 M 17 759 M EV / Sales 2021 2,45x EV / Sales 2022 2,46x Nbr of Employees 27 200 Free-Float 28,6% Chart CEZ, A. S. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CEZ, A. S. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 10 Last Close Price 747,50 CZK Average target price 743,84 CZK Spread / Average Target -0,49% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Daniel Bene Chief Executive Officer Martin Novák Chief Financial & Operating Officer Otakar Hora Chairman-Supervisory Board Michaela Chaloupková Chief Administrative Officer Vladimír Hronek Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CEZ, A. S. 45.15% 17 803 NEXTERA ENERGY 14.10% 172 727 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 5.53% 76 842 ENEL S.P.A. -21.15% 74 857 IBERDROLA, S.A. -17.15% 67 574 SOUTHERN COMPANY -0.47% 66 587