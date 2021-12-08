CEZ a s : INFORMATION ON NPP TEMELÍN 236 / 2021

Information on parameters at Unit 1:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1097 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 373 327 MWh
Information on parameters at Unit 2:
Unit is in the operation
Turbine generator output - 1103 MWe
Electricity production since the beginning of the year: 7 221 445 MWh
